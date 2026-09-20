Nine murders later: How did police miss the pattern?

The recent killings in Ekurhuleni are a stark indicator of collapsed intelligence and the continued under-resourcing of the South African Police Service.

While the reports are surfacing only now, the murders have been ongoing for some time. Kidnappings had been reported, yet there was no sense of urgency — partly because cases reported at different police stations were never linked. As a result, the police failed to establish a clear pattern and recognise the seriousness of the matter.

Police have indicated that some of the women might have been murdered elsewhere, which suggests that those responsible may be operating beyond Kempton Park.

Nine murders have been reported. How did the police fail to realise, at least by the third murder, that there was more to this than meets the eye?

Kempton Park police station appears to have dropped the ball on the kidnappings and murders. More than one case should have raised the alarm and been escalated to regional command. The failure to do so contributed to the continuation of the murders.

The intelligence cluster has equally failed the women. It neither would have taken this long, nor would we have so few tangible leads if we had a functional intelligence capability. In some of the areas where the bodies were discovered, such as near the R21, there should have been CCTV coverage along that route, yet there is no evidence on record. That is concerning.

For years, citizens have complained about the quality of service at our police stations. Many have decried the lack of urgency and willingness to assist those seeking help. Cases are opened but no progress follows.

While nothing has been confirmed, all indications point to a serial killer targeting women.

The SAPS must deploy every resource and expertise at its disposal to apprehend the individual or individuals. It is unacceptable that women are living in fear because no arrests have been made and the perpetrator/s remains at large — probably targeting their next victim.

It is no secret that the SAPS is under-resourced, particularly its human capital. The country does not have enough police officers, which underscores the need for greater collaboration with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders. The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department, Community Police Forums and community patrollers must be activated in a coordinated manner to support the investigation. While offering rewards has become the norm to incentivise the public to come forward with information, it is not the most effective approach. The SAPS has a clear mandate to keep citizens safe.

However, what is missing from the conversation is the active involvement of citizens, particularly men. The police must call on men to step forward and play an active role in protecting their communities.

When the killings came to light, one of the first actions I took as chairperson of the Gauteng Anti-Crime Unit was activate the unit. We took to the streets of Kempton Park, raiding hijacked buildings, brothels and taverns because this moment demands decisive action that sends a strong message to the perpetrators.

Ekurhuleni needs leadership that will instil a culture of uncompromising, militant action against crime. The time for being soft on criminals is over. The pain they inflict cannot be handled with kid gloves. Our communities are tormented and women live in fear because there has been no political will to deal decisively with criminals.

What Ekurhuleni needs is a decisive break from business as usual. We must restore consequences for crime and confidence that the government can and will protect its people, especially women. That requires leadership on the ground, not in boardrooms, and a justice system that moves with the urgency the crisis demands.

To the families who have lost daughters, sisters and mothers: your pain must serve as the turning point for this city. We owe you arrests and a shift in how Ekurhuleni confronts lawlessness. Criminals should no longer have comfort and no woman should have to look over her shoulder to live a normal life.

• Khumalo is an anti-crime activist and ActionSA mayoral candidate in the Ekurhuleni metro in Gauteng