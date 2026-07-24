Philangenkosi Shabangu | Brutality in South African schools is structural violence

Violence in South African schools is predominantly portrayed as a problem of recalcitrant learner behaviour. However, recent reports denote that more than 800 learners in Mangaung Metro have been profiled as potential gang members, while in Gauteng, 245 schools have been flagged as high-risk for violence.

These statistics are a genuine cause for concern. They do not depict an individual moral failure. However, they are symptoms of a deeper social crisis.

Systematic inequalities and institutional failures

School violence ought to be understood as an expression of structural violence which is marked by the systematic inequalities and institutional failures that shape learners’ lives long before they enter the classroom.

Briefly, structural violence refers to the social, political, and economic arrangements that are designed to prevent others from meeting their basic needs and reaching their full potential. Unlike direct (physical) violence, structural violence is often invisible, embedded in poverty, unemployment, spatial inequality, inadequate service delivery, and the enduring legacies of apartheid.

Learners arrive at school carrying these burdens of food insecurity, community violence, substance abuse, family instability, and limited opportunities. Thus, schools inevitably become sites where these broader injustices are reproduced.

The identification of 245 high-risk schools in Gauteng reflects this reality. Violence does not begin at the school gate. It emanates from communities characterised by inequality, organised crime, drug trafficking, and social exclusion before spilling into school premises.

Equally, the profiling of more than 800 learners in Mangaung Metro depicts the extent to which schools are confronted with social injustices that extend beyond teaching and learning.

Can security measures solve structural injustices?

The Department of Basic Education’s response in these two provinces encapsulates police partnerships observed through conducting search-and-seizure operations, profiling at-risk learners, and increasing surveillance.

It demonstrates a commitment to protecting learners and teachers while safeguarding every learner’s constitutional right to learn in a safe environment. These interventions may help prevent imminent harm and restore order.

However, security measures alone cannot solve structural injustices. Metal detectors cannot eliminate poverty. Police patrols cannot address youth unemployment. Learner profiling cannot dismantle the inequalities that make gangs attractive to vulnerable young people. Without confronting the conditions that produce violence, South Africa risks treating symptoms while leaving the underlying causes untouched.

There is also an important ethical concern about learner profiling. While identifying learners at risk may enable early intervention, such a practice may also reinforce stigma and exclusion if it is not accompanied by adequate psychosocial support. Schools ought to be spaces of hope and transformation, not places where vulnerable learners become permanently defined by their circumstances.

From policing schools to pursuing social justice

Understanding school violence through the lens of structural violence requires a paradigm shift in public discourse. As opposed to asking why learners become obstinately violent, we should ask;

What social conditions make violence appear normal? Why do some communities continue to experience chronic underinvestment while others enjoy well-resourced schools and safer neighbourhoods?

Why are schools expected to solve problems rooted in housing, health care, unemployment, policing, and social welfare?

These questions are an attempt to move the conversation beyond individual blame towards collective responsibility. The disturbing developments in Mangaung Metro and Gauteng should therefore be viewed as a signal of a much deeper national crisis. Violence in schools is not merely an educational issue. It reflects South Africa’s enduring structural injustices. Every learner profiled, every weapon confiscated, and every school designated as high-risk signals not only a breakdown in safety but also a failure of social justice.

Creating safer schools requires more than surveillance and policing. It demands sustained investment in social justice through stronger community engagement, psychosocial services, restorative justice programmes, trauma-informed teaching, and meaningful life opportunities for young people. Until structural injustices are addressed with the same urgency as security deployments, school violence is likely to remain a recurring symptom of deeper structural failures. Safe schools cannot be built on surveillance alone; they must be built on justice.