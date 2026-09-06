Pitso’s back — and he’s already shaking up Bafana

The ink on his contract has hardly dried yet new Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane is making bold moves and stamping his authority.

He is returning to Bafana for his second spell. Those at the South African Football Association (Safa) who have not worked with him before are in for one hell of a high jump.

Mosimane is an enigma — he is doted on and loved to bits by his many followers but in the same breath, others hate his guts. They say he is arrogant and they cannot stand his aura and demeanour. I doubt Mosimane likes them anyway or is even bothered by their animosity. Such is the man’s personality and resolve.

Like his predecessor, Hugo Broos, Mosimane is going to rattle the Safa cage.

Those dozy and embedded national executive members are going to be exposed if they try to poke their noses into his business and the office bearers are going to fall under the spotlight if they show any signs of laziness or apprehension.

The man eats, sleeps and breathes football. He once told me he had several TV screens all locked on football matches and channels across the world. It can be the league in Cambodia, a gangster diski in Colombia, dodgy fisherman football in west Africa or some kick-and-giggle in Manchester, as long it’s soccer he will watch it.

Mosimane even has time to watch toddlers tripping over themselves trying to kick a ball, hence his thriving schools’ football and development academies.

So, with the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach a the helm, it’s going to be late nights and early mornings as compared to Broos, who because of age, was not too pumped up. His body language suggested he would rather be in Belgium bonding with the madam and shooting hoops with the grandkids.

While the entire country was caught up in a sentimental expedition with regard to former assistant coach Helman Mkhalele and the crucial role he played for Broos in Bafana’s growth, Mosimane was unflinching in his approach. Mzansi people were dictating that the “Midnight Express” must automatically become Mosimane’s assistant.

But the new coach had his own ideas. It is said that roping in Mkhalele would leave remnants and an aftertaste of Broos in the team. That could be a little problematic and could come across as holding on to past glory, instead of charting a new path.

On leaving Mkhalele out, Mosimane said: “And I’ll tell you about Carlo Ancelotti. You know who he takes with him? He takes his son [Davide Ancelotti]. And they have won a lot of trophies. And the world is not looking at Ancelotti and his son, right? It’s looking at the work to be done.

“So, for us, it’s the work done, right? And I have people who have done the Fifa World Cup with me here. And it’s the people who understand the way I work, the way we work.

“We work differently. From South Africa, on the continent, even over the continent beyond the borders of the continent. So, I have the people that I think can support me.”

Others are suggesting that Broos gave Mkhalele the stepping stone and it is time the former Orlando Pirates dazzling winger started his own journey as a head coach. He cannot continue to hang on to the skirts of head coaches.

They argue that at 56 and with an impressive profile, he is ripe to chart his own coaching path.