PSL games are like a bomb in the hands of a toddler

The Betway Premiership opening round of matches last week between Orlando Pirates and Milford FC at Orlando Stadium; and the Kruger United versus Kaizer Chiefs at the Mbombela Stadium were not the biggest fixtures by any stretch of the imagination. Nonetheless, they highlighted and put to the fore some of the red flags that South African football has been facing, and ignoring, in the last couple of seasons.
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- Opening round matches between Orlando Pirates vs Milford FC and Kruger United vs Kaizer Chiefs highlighted ongoing security and safety issues in South African football.
- Police used riot-control water cannons at Orlando Stadium when supporters with legitimate tickets were locked out and tried to enter forcibly.
- Kruger United's first paid match was delayed by 30 minutes due to fans arriving late despite a sold-out crowd.
- Fake tickets and late arrivals remain significant problems contributing to fan safety risks, reminiscent of the 2001 Ellis Park Stadium stampede that killed 43 spectators.
- The PSL and clubs are criticized for not actively educating fans on safety and security, leaving communication and enforcement largely to the SMSA and law enforcement agencies.