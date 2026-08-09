PSL games are like a bomb in the hands of a toddler

The Betway Premiership opening round of matches last week between Orlando Pirates and Milford FC at Orlando Stadium; and the Kruger United versus Kaizer Chiefs at the Mbombela Stadium were not the biggest fixtures by any stretch of the imagination. Nonetheless, they highlighted and put to the fore some of the red flags that South African football has been facing, and ignoring, in the last couple of seasons.

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