Opinion

We exist. We belong. And we are not going anywhere

By Sunday World
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WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 20: People march in the Capitol Pride Parade on June 20, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Capitol LGBT parade had been postponed due to President Trump's UFC fight at the White House. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images)

For years, we have been told we do not exist. That being gay is un-African. That we are a threat to families. That we are recruiting children. That our love is a sin. We have been told that we are not part of the village. The village has always known better.

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  • For years, we have been told we do not exist.
  • That being gay is un-African.
  • That we are a threat to families.
  • That we are recruiting children.
  • That our love is a sin.

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