Why the desire to bin Constitution?

By Joe Mangaliso Mdhlela
Former President Jacob Zuma (MK Party President) at the MK Party media conference at The Capital Empire in Sandhurst on August 22, 2024 in Johannesburg. Zuma has expressed wishes to have the constitution overhauled. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

Acclaimed founding father of the US constitution and its Bill of Rights in the 18th century, and the fourth country’s president, James Madison, wrote: “If angels were to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary.”

There are many South Africans, driven by political ideology, who believe the country’s Constitution is a “sell-out” product, borne out of the “discredited Codesa (Convention for a Democratic SA) sell-out project”.

At a rally at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban, early this year to launch the EFF’s manifesto, the party’s president Julius Malema said: “We are not part of the 1994 elite pact… We don’t owe the Boers anything. We are a new generation with our own challenges.

