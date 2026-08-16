Why the poor must not pay for mismanagement

National Treasury’s decision to temporarily withhold the July 2026 Local Government Equitable Share transfers from 69 municipalities was not a passing administrative event. It was a warning light on the dashboard of our constitutional democracy.

Treasury said the decision, taken under section 216(2) of the Constitution, followed persistent non-compliance, weak financial management, unfunded budgets, unpaid statutory obligations and unresolved unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure. The funds have since been released. That is welcome. But release must not be mistaken for vindication. It protected communities from immediate harm; it did not erase the failures that placed them at risk.

At the centre of this matter are not balance sheets but vulnerable households.

The Local Government Equitable Share exists to help municipalities provide basic services and perform their constitutional functions. Section 227 of the Constitution recognises that local government is entitled to an equitable share of nationally raised revenue. But that entitlement does not stand alone. Section 216 empowers National Treasury to enforce financial discipline where there is a serious or persistent breach of treasury norms and standards.

That is where the constitutional tension lies.

On the one hand, municipalities need the equitable share to support poor communities. On the other hand, public money cannot be allowed to disappear into weak controls, unfunded budgets, unpaid creditors and poor accountability. The Constitution protects the poor, but it also demands accountable government. Vulnerable communities should never be the collateral damage of administrative failure, nor should they be made to carry the cost of those who govern poorly.

We must be careful not to treat the equitable share as an accounting matter only. It is a dignity matter. It funds the basic services that poor households depend on: water, sanitation, refuse removal and electricity support. When those transfers are delayed or placed at risk, the first people to feel the cold are not the officials who failed to act. It is the grandmother relying on free basic water. It is the child in a home where electricity support is the difference between light and darkness.

This means municipal governance is not merely a technical function. It is a constitutional duty. When financial systems collapse, constitutional promises collapse with them.

I support lawful accountability. I support firm action where municipalities persistently ignore financial management duties. The public purse must be protected. But any withholding of funds must be carefully managed so that residents, especially poor households, are not punished for failures they did not create.The real answer is not simply to withhold funds. It is to fix the governance systems that made withholding necessary in the first place.

That procedural discipline matters. In a constitutional state, even a lawful power must be exercised lawfully. The Municipal Finance Management Act does not give Treasury a blank cheque. Section 38 requires, among other things, that a municipality be given an opportunity to make written representations before funds are withheld. Section 39 further makes it clear that the withholding of an equitable share allocation may not continue indefinitely. It lapses after 120 days, and if Parliament does not approve it within 30 days, it becomes invalid retrospectively.

This is not a minor point. It is the difference between constitutional enforcement and administrative overreach.

With the 2026 Local Government Elections set for November 4, the political and constitutional sensitivity of withholding municipal funding was always going to be significant. But municipalities must not hide behind legal technicalities while poor governance continues.

Most importantly, municipalities must strengthen indigent management. This is not about making it harder for poor households to receive support. It is about ensuring that support reaches the right households through systems that are fair, accurate, verified and regularly reviewed.

Every rand wrongly allocated is a rand denied to a household that truly needs help.

We must close loopholes without closing the door on the poor. A municipality that cares must also count. It must know who is vulnerable, who qualifies, where money goes and whether support reaches those for whom it was intended. The equitable share belongs morally to communities, not to municipal mismanagement. It must reach the poor through credible, lawful and transparent municipal systems.

Treasury’s intervention should therefore be received as a warning, not a victory. The subsequent release of funds should not be treated as a clean bill of health. It should be understood for what it is: a necessary step to protect communities, coupled with a continuing demand that municipalities correct the serious weaknesses that placed those communities at risk.

• Maweni is CEO of MunSoft. He writes in his personal capacity.