WWIII looms ever closer

We observe the resumption of full-blown war between Iran, the US and Israel. It is rather apparent that no one knows or can predict how exactly the war will end.

What will the result be when the bombs and missiles have been depleted? A seriously damaged Iran in terms of wrecked infrastructure and thousands killed. An Israel that will certainly also lie in ruins. A Gaza with ethnic cleansing and genocide reaching its goal and a southern Lebanon destroyed, with thousands mass murdered.

The Gulf States picking up the pieces, with destroyed economies and decimated tourism. A closed Strait of Hormuz negatively impacting the global economic markets, together with a closed Bab al-Mandab Strait too. And finally, the objective that started this war in the first place: Iran leaves the Treaty on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

This is the bleak future of this illegal war and its impact on all of us across

the globe.

On the other side of the world we have the supposed intensification of the war between Russia and Ukraine. I say “intensification” because the collective West wants us to believe that Ukraine’s strategic use of drones will apparently overthrow Vladimir Putin’s regime. That it will somehow instil fear in Russians and they will rise against the government.

What utter hogwash! The disregard that EU leaders have shown towards the destruction of Ukraine and the massive death toll on the part of Ukrainians in their proxy war is shocking, irresponsible and nauseating to say the least.

The global economy is about to become a place of turmoil and the entire globe will feel the after-effects of the wars.

Saudi Arabia and Yemen have also entered into renewed conflict and this is threatening the Red Sea corridor, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and, as I said, putting further strain on oil reserves globally.

The US’s Donald Trump and EU leaders seemingly have no option but to ready themselves for war, it seems, because when all else fails, war with Russia it must be.

Diplomacy is just a game to the West, it seems. Why do I say so? Well, let’s look at the Ukraine situation.

Europe agreed to a coalition government in 2014 but when the European countries saw they were winning the coup and support for it, they reneged on the deal. Then they came with the Minsk agreements and admitted that was not genuine; it was just buying time to train and arm Ukraine. Now that they are losing the war, they want a ceasefire but yet openly talk about replenishing arms for Ukraine and that they themselves are getting ready for an all-out war with Russia by 2029/30.

At the same time Trump pretends he has handed over the war to the EU but his government continues to provide Volodymyr Zelensky with high tech and satellite technology, especially for long-range missile attacks deep into Russian territory. As I say, a game.

The US on the other hand agreed to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Iran under the Obama administration, then walked away from it, thanks to Trump. Since then we have had two wars against Iran in less than six months. They murdered the supreme leader and others in the Iranian hierarchy and now because of the strategic defeat of the US and Israel, agreed to a ceasefire and signed a memorandum of understanding which they never intended to honour. As a result, we are back to full-scale war. A game, I tell you.

A cursory study of the histories of the Russians and Persians will teach us that subjugating these have run into significant resistance over the centuries. What makes the latecomers (Americans and Europeans) think it can be done in months. Silly billy.

Where does all this leave us?

I’m afraid in a much more dangerous world than four years ago. Everyone will be arming themselves to the teeth because we are living in a world with no rules and no adherence to international law.

We are staring down the barrel of a gun and World War III is much closer than we think. Hopefully we can avoid it becoming a thermal nuclear war but I doubt this is possible in this day and age. Not with the personalities we are dealing with in the White House’s Oval Office.

I do hope I’m proven wrong.

•Dr Van Heerden is a senior research fellow at the Centre for African Diplomacy and Leadership at UJ