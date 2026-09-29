Yusuf Abramjee | South Africa’s killing fields cannot become the new normal

The recent wave of mass shootings, including the killing of 18 people in Wedela on the West Rand, has once again exposed the terrifying firepower in the hands of criminals.

These are not isolated acts of violence. They are symptoms of a deeper crisis: organised crime, illegal firearms, weak intelligence, criminal syndicates and communities increasingly held hostage by violence.

And alongside the mass killings is another national emergency: femicide.

Women are being murdered in their homes, on the streets and in circumstances that leave families devastated and communities traumatised.

The discovery of multiple women’s bodies in Ekurhuleni has rightly triggered public outrage and calls for answers.

We must be careful not to speculate about links between cases before investigators establish the facts.

But we must also refuse to treat each killing as an isolated tragedy.

There is a pattern of violence that demands a national response.

South Africa cannot police this crisis through press conferences alone.

We need action.