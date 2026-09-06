Zero alcohol laws need more than political resolve

South Africa’s proposed zero blood alcohol limit raises a question that extends beyond what motorists may drink before driving: How seriously does the country take its obligation to protect people on its roads?

A stricter limit’s value will depend on the institutions responsible for enforcing it and the conditions under which millions of people travel.

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy’s announcement that government is pursuing amendments to the National Road Traffic Act provides an opportunity to address theresponsibilities together.

The public debate should examine how legislation, policing and transport planning can reduce preventable deaths, particularly among people whose daily journeys offer little protection from dangerous driving.

The figures Creecy presented on September 2 make the priority clear. Between January 1 and August 23, South Africa recorded 6 457 road deaths, with pedestrians accounting for 48% of fatalities. The figures cover all road fatalities and should not be presented as deaths attributable to alcohol.

Almost half of those killed were pedestrians, a reality that should shape the enforcement of driving laws and the allocation of public infrastructure spending. There are sound grounds for discouraging alcohol consumption before driving.

Creecy indicated that government was seeking the necessary approvals to obtain Cabinet concurrence for the amendment by the end of 2026. A zero limit is a proposal. Blood alcohol thresholds remain 0.05g/100ml for ordinary drivers and 0.02 for professional drivers.

Clear public advice to avoid alcohol before driving must be supported by legislation that can be measured, applied and defended consistently.

Enforcement will determine whether the revised law changes behaviour. Creecy reported more than 18 000 drunken driving arrests between March and the end of August.

But arrest totals alone cannot establish the effectiveness of the justice process or the extent to which dangerous driving has declined.

Authorities should report on the processing of evidence, prosecution outcomes, reasons for unsuccessful cases and repeat offending. Such reporting would help identify where investment, training or procedural reform is needed.

Pedestrian safety must be supported by adequate resources. Statistics South Africa’s 2020 National Household Travel Survey found that about one in five workers walked to work.

Pedestrian infrastructure consequently serves a vital economic function, connecting people to employment and sustaining household livelihoods.

Municipal investment should reflect that function through reliable lighting, continuous pavements, accessible crossings and appropriate speed management around schools, commercial areas and public transport facilities.

Where residents routinely cross dangerous roads, authorities should investigate whether safer routes are practical.

Employers, hospitality businesses and transport operators should explore dependable services after dark, shared transport arrangements and designated driver initiatives.

Anyone choosing to drink must plan accordingly and refrain from driving.

For government, the challenge is to translate the proposed amendment into a funded programme with clear responsibilities and measurable outcomes.

Parliament should scrutinise the evidence and testing provisions, enforcement agencies should account for implementation and municipalities should address conditions that expose pedestrians to avoidable danger.

• Dusani is interning at Decode, a Pan-African PR agency in Johannesburg.