Over 8 200 migrants repatriated through Beitbridge

More than 8 200 foreign nationals have been repatriated through the Beitbridge Port of Entry in less than two weeks as South Africa intensifies efforts to enforce immigration laws ahead of nationwide anti-illegal immigration marches planned for June 30.

The Border Management Authority (BMA) said on Thursday that 8 230 people had been processed for repatriation between June 12 and June 24, with Malawian nationals accounting for the overwhelming majority.

According to BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi, 6 709 Malawians were transported in 112 buses, while a further 1 521 Zimbabwean nationals were repatriated in 26 buses.

The operation encountered delays on Thursday morning when 17 buses arrived at the Beitbridge Port of Entry without the mandatory Emergency Travel Certificates needed to process passengers.

To ease congestion, the buses were redirected to the Musina truck stop until the required documents could be obtained and verified.

Compliance failures

Mogotsi said officials had also uncovered compliance failures involving transport operators.

“The BMA also noted that a significant number of buses transporting repatriated foreign nationals are registered in South Africa and do not possess the required cross-border permits,” she said.

“In line with the law, buses without valid cross-border permits are not allowed to cross the border.”

She added that some drivers attempting to transport repatriated foreign nationals across the border were themselves not carrying passports, despite this being a legal requirement for international travel.

Mogotsi urged transport operators to ensure they comply with all legal requirements before arriving at ports of entry.

“This includes ensuring that buses are roadworthy, drivers are in possession of valid passports, and that all required cross-border permits have been obtained,” she said.

“The port of entry will not be used as a waiting area for buses and compliance with these requirements will contribute significantly to the smooth and efficient processing of repatriations.”

The BMA also appealed to foreign nationals participating in voluntary repatriation programmes to first complete all Department of Home Affairs verifications and South African Police Service clearance processes at the Musina Refugee Reception Centre before travelling to Beitbridge.

Mogotsi said these measures were necessary to prevent delays and ensure that wanted suspects were not among those being repatriated.

She said BMA Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato remained committed to ensuring every repatriation was conducted lawfully and with dignity.

“The BMA remains committed to working closely with the Departments of Home Affairs and International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), foreign embassies, all law enforcement agencies, border entities and transport operators to ensure that all repatriation processes are conducted in a lawful, safe, dignified and orderly manner,” Masiapato said.

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