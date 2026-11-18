Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies is considering legislative changes to combat digital piracy.

This comes after the committee heard that the country’s current legal framework is ill-equipped to deal with illegal streaming services and pirate websites that are costing broadcasters and content producers millions in lost revenue.

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During a committee meeting this week, parliamentary researchers warned that existing laws, including the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act (ECTA), Copyright Act and Cybercrimes Act, were drafted before the rise of sophisticated online piracy networks and do not provide effective tools to tackle modern illegal streaming operations.

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Piracy central to illicit digital economy

The committee was told that digital piracy has become a significant component of the illicit digital economy, affecting broadcasters, content producers, sports rights holders and other players in the communications sector.

According to information presented to members of parliament, piracy costs the global media industry more than $75 billion (R1.3 trillion) annually and reduces industry revenue by as much as 35%. In South Africa, an estimated 23% of consumers access pirate websites, generating about 168 million visits a year.

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Researchers told lawmakers that while ECTA contains provisions for notice-and-takedown procedures, it mainly protects internet service providers from liability rather than compelling them to block access to illegal content.

The committee heard that current mechanisms are unable to keep pace with pirate websites, which frequently reappear under new domain names and IP addresses after being blocked.

“The act has no clear provision for court-ordered or regulator-ordered website blocking,” researchers said, adding that South African legislation also lacks provisions for “dynamic blocking” that can follow pirate operators as they switch online locations.

Existing laws ‘inadequate’

Parliamentary advisers argued that existing legislation leaves rights holders reliant on costly and time-consuming court processes to pursue online piracy cases.

The Copyright Act, enacted in 1978, was drafted long before streaming platforms existed and does not contain mechanisms to block infringing websites. Meanwhile, the Cybercrimes Act addresses unlawful access to computer systems but does not create specific copyright piracy offences or impose anti-piracy obligations on internet service providers.

The Film and Publications Act was also found to be focused primarily on content classification and child protection rather than copyright enforcement.

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Researchers warned that a significant proportion of pirated content is hosted outside South Africa, creating jurisdictional challenges that local enforcement mechanisms struggle to address.

As a result, the committee is considering whether amendments to ECTA and related legislation are needed to create a statutory basis for website blocking, intermediary obligations, dynamic blocking mechanisms, appeal procedures and stronger regulatory oversight.

Icasa intervention under consideration

Members of Parliament (MPs) were told that one option under consideration would be an interim regulatory framework through the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa), provided legal advice confirms such measures can be implemented under existing legislation.

Researchers said a legal opinion would be needed to determine whether various laws already on the statute books could be used to empower regulators and internet service providers to block illicit content while remaining compliant with constitutional rights.

The committee was also advised to consider international examples from countries including the UK, Australia, Italy, Portugal and Canada, which have adopted a mix of judicial oversight, regulatory interventions and legislative measures to combat digital piracy.

Wider strategy needed

Committee members cautioned that enforcement alone would not solve the problem.

One MP raised concerns about the slow pace of legislative reform in South Africa and questioned whether greater use of artificial intelligence could help improve content takedown processes.

Another MP said lawmakers should also examine why consumers turn to pirate content in the first place, including the affordability and accessibility of legitimate streaming services.

READ: Why South Africa’s digital safety depends on fighting piracy

The MP further questioned how new regulations could affect smaller internet service providers, warning that compliance costs could disproportionately benefit larger telecommunications companies.

He also called for measurable indicators to determine whether any future anti-piracy framework is successful, including reductions in illegal streaming, increased subscriptions to legal services, improved tax collection and lower financial losses to the industry.

Researchers agreed that piracy extends beyond website access and is supported by broader illicit digital networks. They suggested a national strategy could also include improved enforcement coordination, action against illegal streaming devices, public awareness campaigns and efforts to expand affordable legal content options.

Parliament backs broader consultation

Committee chairperson and African National Congress (ANC) MP Khusela Diko said the issue was more complicated than simply amending legislation and welcomed recommendations for broader engagement with industry stakeholders, regulators, government departments and civil society organisations.

Diko said lawmakers had initially assumed the solution lay in straightforward legislative amendments but that the research highlighted the complexity and interconnected nature of digital piracy and its economic impact.

The committee endorsed recommendations that parliamentary advisers continue pursuing the issue, including obtaining further legal guidance, consulting stakeholders and exploring possible legislative reforms.

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