State freezes R6.2m in alleged MultiChoice piracy crackdown

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has struck a major blow against alleged digital piracy, freezing more than R6.2 million believed to be the proceeds of an illegal streaming operation that allegedly gave thousands of South Africans cut-price access to pirated MultiChoice content.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) secured a preservation order in the Gqeberha High Court recently against funds held in the bank account of Despatch resident Damian Grundlingh, who is under investigation for alleged cybercrime, fraud and copyright-related offences.

Illegal-live streaming service

According to the NPA, Grundlingh allegedly operated an illegal live-streaming service from at least October 2024, unlawfully accessing and distributing copyrighted MultiChoice content to paying subscribers. Customers allegedly paid around R160 a month for access to the service through unique access codes.

Investigators identified about 104,667 MultiChoice-related transactions linked to the alleged operation between January 2025 and April 2026.

Despite the preservation order, Grundlingh has not been arrested or charged, with the criminal investigation still underway. He is being investigated for possible contraventions of the Cybercrimes Act and the Copyright Act.

The preservation order was granted under Section 38 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA), allowing the State to freeze assets suspected of being the proceeds of unlawful activities before criminal charges are instituted.

If the preservation order is not opposed, the National Director of Public Prosecutions may apply for a forfeiture order within 90 days of the order being published in the Government Gazette. Should the court grant the application, the money will be paid into the Criminal Assets Recovery Account, which funds law enforcement and crime-fighting initiatives.

Strip suspected offenders of the profits

NPA regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the preservation order demonstrates the authority’s determination to strip suspected offenders of the profits allegedly generated through crime.

“This case shows that the NPA is committed not only to investigating those suspected of unlawful conduct but also to targeting the financial benefits that flow from those activities,” Tyali said.

He said the alleged large-scale piracy operation underscored the growing financial impact of cyber-enabled crime and intellectual property offences.

“Through the Asset Forfeiture Unit, the NPA will continue using every legal mechanism available to ensure that crime does not pay and that assets suspected to be linked to criminal activity are identified, preserved and, where appropriate, recovered,” he said.

The investigation is the result of a joint effort involving the NPA’s Specialised Commercial Crime Unit, the Hawks, the Financial Intelligence Centre and investigators from MultiChoice.

The allegations against Grundlingh have not been tested in court, and he remains presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Read More: Why South Africa’s digital safety depends on fighting piracy

Subscribe To Our Newsletter