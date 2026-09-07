Piracy battle persists as DStv revamps packages

Piracy remains a challenge for MultiChoice as they introduce new DStv Expect+ packages that are more relative to consumer demand.

DStv is currently undergoing a massive structural change and brand transition under the leadership of French giant media Canal+, as they aim to salvage the streaming service from the subscriber exodus.

The platform has introduced new channel grouping, adding sports and movies and series to the revamped packages.

William Ngwepe, MultiChoice CEO, said the company is still working on curbing the piracy in the country, highlighting that almost a quarter of South Africans watch pirated content.

READ: State freezes R6.2m in alleged Multichoice piracy crackdown

He said robust framework was needed to block privacy and that they were still in conversations with the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) and other authorities to ensure that piracy is dealt with in the country.

This is particularly because the company has increased content on packages, while prices remain the same. Easyview remains R30 for both stream and decoder, Access has been rebranded Starter at R99 for stream and R150 per month for decoder users.

Family has transformed to Select, Compact is now the Sports package, which includes 17 channels that grant access to all PSL, Premier League and UEFA Champions League games. It also has a new cricket offering and local rugby and action sports.

Movies & Series has been introduced at R500 for both stream and decoder, compact plus is extinct and Premium has been boosted with extra sports channels at R799 and R979 for stream and decoder, respectively.

DStv will also introduce news channel France 24 and new faith-based channel, Church TV.

“Our focus is on giving subscribers better value and access to the entertainment and sport they love. DStv’s strength is the combination of South African entertainment, leading international content and unrivalled live sport in one place.

“For the first time in 15 years, we’ve taken a fresh look at how our packages work. We have reimagined our packages to better reflect how customers watch today, with tailored options specifically for entertainment and sports fans,” said Ngwepe.

A new Wethu+ channel has been introduced as an infusion of Mzansi Bioskop, Mzansi Wethu and Mzansi Music. The channel will also include at least two PSL weekend games.

READ: Canal+ targets lower DStv subscriptions through bundled streaming

Nomsa Philiso, Executive Vice President, Content Canal+ Africa, confirmed that African content will remain intact.

“MultiChoice has built an extraordinary connection with South African audiences and a deep understanding of stories they love to watch. Not only does Canal+ share the same passion, but they are also investing in African storytelling through increased production and global distribution,” said Philiso.

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