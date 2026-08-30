Pavarotti-inspired Philippi opera singer yearns for global stage

Buhle Qamata has travelled the world as an aspiring opera singer but returns to a one-room shack in Philippi, Cape Town. In 2018, while in Grade 8, Qamata was selected to travel to Los Angeles, where he spent six weeks. International travel, however, has not yet translated into a career on the opera stage.

The 22-year-old started singing a cappella in primary school and later joined local choirs in the township.

“I sang in local choirs in the township because I wanted to see how far my talent would take me,” he said.

When he entered high school, he received six months of formal vocal training and realised he could pursue opera.

“I saw that I could do it,” he said. “I sing opera.”

Qamata was inspired by Luciano Pavarotti, one of the best-known opera singers of the 20th century, and South African tenor Levy Sekgapane, who has built an international career. His own journey has taken him to Italy, the United States, Croatia, Belgium and Turkey. Yet he says he has not received the support he needs to pursue his career.

“I haven’t received recognition yet,” he said. “I need funders to pursue my career.”

He says he is unable to attend rehearsals regularly and has not had formal voice training since 2018.

“I am unable to attend rehearsals; I don’t have money for transport. I have to practise at home alone,” he said.

“I last had proper voice training in 2018, but I have grown, and people are starting to notice.”

Qamata is also involved in acting and dancing and plays the marimba. Although he did not pass matric, he said this has not curtailed his dreams.

“I wish I could become an established opera singer and improve my family’s living conditions. I wish my mother could see me succeeding,” he said.

His mother, Phumza Qamata, said Buhle was a sickly child growing up.

“Buhle had a kidney problem. He has one kidney,” the mother of three said.

“He was diagnosed at the age of two with a kidney problem. He grew up under trying circumstances. In 2014, he attended afternoon programmes in the community. That is where his singing talent was discovered. We have been supporting him as family members on his journey. We were surprised because no one in our family has ever sung this kind of music. My family is into choral music.”

Qamata said the family was happy when her son was selected to travel overseas and also noted his commitment to his craft.

“He moved around and sang at the Baxter Theatre. He has grabbed every opportunity that came his way, even if he had to sing for free. Lieutenant General Vuyisile Ncata, who was the station commander of Nyanga Police Station, loved to invite him to sing for the police.”

Ncata said crime and other social ills are rife in their community.

“That is why we support him so that he does not get bad influence from the streets,” she said.

Buhle also takes part in opera productions, although his mother said these opportunities are not regular.

“We thank God for his talent and that he is still determined to pursue his passion.”

Ncata, who is now the Eastern Cape police commissioner, remembers Buhle as “exceptionally talented and as a gifted and distinguished opera singer”.

“Buhle possesses a rare voice – powerful, graceful, and deeply moving,” Ncata said.

“Buhle sang very well during our police community events. His involvement contributed to enhancing and strengthening the relationship between the police and the community.

“We wish Buhle success, locally, internationally. May his beautiful voice open doors to success.”