Peet Viljoen arrested at OR Tambo, due in court Thursday

Peet Viljoen, husband of former Real Housewives of Pretoria star, Mel, is set to appear in court on Thursday after being arrested at OR Tambo International Airport.

The disgraced lawyer was handcuffed on Tuesday evening after arriving in the country from New Jersey, in the United States (US).

The 57-year-old was deported from the US after spending about 100 days in detention. The couple made headlines in March after being detained in Florida on charges of organised retail theft. They had allegedly shoplifted groceries worth over $5,300 (about R88,000).

Arrested over ‘old case’

He was arrested over allegations of fraud, theft and corruption dating back to 2010. This is regarding the fraudulent sale of properties in the Johannesburg metro.

“Peet arrived in SA today and I believe he was arrested for speaking up on this video”, said Mel in an Instagram story, responding to her husband’s arrest. The video, from 2025 is titled ’15 years of persecution explained’.

The Viljoens left South Africa for the US in 2025, in a storm of controversy.

Read more: SA couple Mel and Peet Viljoen arrested in US over alleged grocery theft scheme

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