‘Phakelumthakathi defamed me as minister, not PAC leader’: Mzwanele Nyhontso

Mzwanele Nyhontso, the minister of land reform and rural development and the PAC leader, has opened up about the pending defamation suit against Nkosikhona Ndabandaba, known publicly as Phakelumthakathi.

Nyhontso claimed he has noted with serious concern recent public statements made by Ndabandaba, one of the leaders of the March and March movement, a civil rights organisation pushing for undocumented immigrants to leave South Africa and return to their native countries.

‘Department consulting with lawyers’

Speaking to Sunday World on Wednesday, Nyhontso said his department issued the statement to state that it was consulting with the lawyers to deal with Ndabandaba’s claims.

“We are still consulting with the state legal team to deal with Phakelumthakathi claims. He is defaming me as the minister of land reform and rural development, not me as the PAC president. If he were attacking me as a PAC president, I should have sent him legal letters by now. He says I am abusing black farmers and taking their farms, as he claims that I am giving those farms to white people.

“What he said about me is very shocking, because I don’t even sleep as I work with everyone representing farmers, such as the African Farmers’ Association of South Africa (AFASA), Izwi Labantu Forum (ILF), the South African Farmers Development Association (SAFDA) and the National Livestock Farmers Association of South Africa (NaLFA-SA), where we understand one another and we will do our best to assist black farmers. While dealing with this, there is someone claiming that he has files about me,” said Nyhontso.

‘Serious, baseless allegations’

Nyhontso, through his office, stated that Ndabandaba had made defamatory statements about him which were circulated on social media platforms and during a podcast appearance, where he claims they contain serious allegations against him and his department.

Nyhontso’s department chief of staff, Sibusiso Xaba said: “These include claims that the minister is involved in the abuse of black people on farms, the eviction of black families, and the transfer of land to white farmers. The ministry rejects these allegations as false, unfounded, and damaging. These claims are not supported by evidence and have the potential to mislead the public, harm the reputation of the minister and the department, and undermine confidence in the important work being undertaken to advance land reform, tenure security, restitution, and rural development.”

‘Freedom of expression has limits’

Xaba added: “The ministry respects the right of all South Africans to freedom of expression and public accountability. However, this right does not extend to the publication of false and defamatory statements that damage personal and institutional integrity. The Ministry has therefore instructed its legal representatives to take appropriate legal steps against Mr Ndabandaba.

These steps are intended to protect the integrity of the minister, the department, and the broader public mandate entrusted to the ministry. The ministry remains focused on its constitutional and policy responsibilities to advance equitable access to land, protect the rights of historically dispossessed communities, and strengthen public confidence in land reform.”

Ndabandaba calls Nyhontso stupid

During the interview with Ezase Mzansi Podcast on Tuesday, Ndabandaba called Nyhontso stupid and said he spoke rubbish on Monday.

“There is a man called Nyhontso who spoke rubbish yesterday (Monday), and he is stupid. He said that these borders are artificial, however when he goes to Kenya or Mozambique, he uses a passport. However, he tells us that we should have borders here in South Africa. He says that there are also people like Italians and Chinese, and why he is not dealing with those people as he lives with them,” said Ndabandaba.

He added that Nyhontso is evicting black people from the farms aiming to give them to white people.

Ndabandaba said he would respond once he had a chance to do so, as he stated that he was in the meeting.

His comment will be incorporated once received and update the story.

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