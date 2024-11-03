Phosa’s company in R93m legal battle over excavator

A violent incident involving armed security at a Dundee coal mine co-owned by ANC bigwig Matthews Phosa has sparked serious criminal allegations and a sizeable damages claim, intensifying a legal dispute with Caterpillar Financial Services SA.

Phosa’s company, Transasia 1, is demanding R93-million in compensation following the June 24 incident, accusing Caterpillar Financial Services SA and Qomkufa Security Company of armed robbery and malicious damage to property.

The conflict erupted when, according to allegations in a letter from TTS Attorneys, dated September 20, officials associated with Caterpillar hired an armed security team to forcibly enter Transasia’s mine premises.

