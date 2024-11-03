News

Phosa’s company in R93m legal battle over excavator

By Sunday World
Matthews Phosa’s company, Transasia 1, wants an amicable resolution to its spat with Caterpillar Financial Services SA over the removal of an earth-moving machine. / PEXEL (CFSSA). / PEXEL
A violent incident involving armed security at a Dundee coal mine co-owned by ANC bigwig Matthews Phosa has sparked serious criminal allegations and a sizeable damages claim, intensifying a legal dispute with Caterpillar Financial Services SA.
 
Phosa’s company, Transasia 1, is demanding R93-million in compensation following the June 24 incident, accusing  Caterpillar Financial Services SA and Qomkufa Security Company of armed robbery and malicious damage to property.
 
The conflict erupted when, according to allegations in a letter from TTS Attorneys, dated September 20, officials associated with Caterpillar hired an armed security team to forcibly enter Transasia’s mine premises.
 

