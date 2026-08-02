PIC board had power to suspend CEO

Two internal legal opinions obtained by the beleaguered Public Investment Corporation – Africa’s largest asset manager – gave the now-dissolved board the greenlight to suspend the entity’s CEO and concluded that finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s approval was not legally required before the move.
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- Legal opinions advised the PIC board that they had authority to suspend CEO Patrick Dlamini without finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s approval, citing governance rules over ministerial consent.
- Dlamini’s suspension followed a whistleblower report revealing governance issues, sparking tension as Godongwana questioned the board’s fiduciary duty and lack of prior consultation.
- The board collapsed amid a power struggle between Godongwana and his deputy David Masondo, who chaired the PIC until his recent resignation.
- Malatji & Co legal firm supported both the suspension's legality and the decision to take the whistleblower report seriously.
- Masondo denied any rift with Godongwana, urging unity to restore stability at PIC, while ongoing investigations by four bodies continue.