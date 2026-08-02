News

PIC board had power to suspend CEO

By Queenin Masuabi
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
Deputy Minister David Masondo who resigned as chairperson of the Public Investment Corporation board

Two internal legal opinions obtained by the beleaguered Public Investment Corporation – Africa’s largest asset manager – gave the now-dissolved board the greenlight to suspend the entity’s CEO and concluded that finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s approval was not legally required before the move.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

Buy the Sunday World e-edition

Or download the Sunday World e-Edition app


Download on the App Store


Get it on Google Play

  • Legal opinions advised the PIC board that they had authority to suspend CEO Patrick Dlamini without finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s approval, citing governance rules over ministerial consent.
  • Dlamini’s suspension followed a whistleblower report revealing governance issues, sparking tension as Godongwana questioned the board’s fiduciary duty and lack of prior consultation.
  • The board collapsed amid a power struggle between Godongwana and his deputy David Masondo, who chaired the PIC until his recent resignation.
  • Malatji & Co legal firm supported both the suspension's legality and the decision to take the whistleblower report seriously.
  • Masondo denied any rift with Godongwana, urging unity to restore stability at PIC, while ongoing investigations by four bodies continue.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.