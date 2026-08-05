‘Plan was to set up Masemola’: Idac ‘scheme’ exposed at Madlanga

The Madlanga commission heard explosive evidence on Wednesday that former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Adv Andrea Johnson allegedly instructed her team to withhold information from National Police Commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola so he could unknowingly mislead Parliament and later face criminal charges.

The allegation emerged during the testimony of Idac prosecutor Adv Drushantha Ramsamy before the Section 84 presidential fact-finding body.

Reading from notes she compiled during internal meetings, Ramsamy testified that Johnson ordered investigators not to disclose the Crime Intelligence investigation to Masemola before his appearance before Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police.

“Adv Johnson said the National Commissioner Gen Masemola should not be informed of this investigation,” Ramsamy told the commission.

“She said the national commissioner would appear at the Portfolio Committee on Policing soon, and we should let him lie at the Portfolio Committee.”

Broader strategy

According to Ramsamy, the instruction formed part of what she believed was a broader strategy surrounding the Crime Intelligence investigation.

“I assume this was because Idac was engaged in discussions with members of the Portfolio Committee on Policing who would know about certain aspects of the investigation. Gen Masemola, unaware of the investigations, would then presumably be caught in a lie.”

She testified that MPs who were aware of aspects of the investigation included committee chairperson Ian Cameron, MP Fadiel Adams and MP Darlene James.

Commissioner Adv Sesi Baloyi questioned Ramsamy on what possible purpose such an instruction could serve.

Ramsamy’s response stunned the hearing.

If he lies we can always charge him for perjury

“It looked, and obviously became evident, that there was a line of march, and that line of march was to get Gen Khumalo and Gen Masemola in an accused box,” she testified.

“There were discussions that if he lies we can always charge him for perjury.”

Baloyi immediately pointed out that misleading Parliament is itself a serious matter.

“He would have lied to a committee of Parliament, which in itself is an offence,” she observed.

Commissioner Adv Sandile Khumalo then distilled the allegation into a single question.

“So, the plan was to set him up?”

“In a sense, it was the instruction,” Ramsamy replied.

The evidence follows months of scrutiny over Masemola’s appearances before Parliament, where questions were raised about his knowledge of investigations into senior Crime Intelligence officials.

Portfolio Committee chairperson Ian Cameron has repeatedly questioned whether Parliament received a complete and accurate account of those investigations. However, neither Parliament nor the Madlanga commission has found that Masemola deliberately misled MPs.

Ramsamy’s testimony suggests the opposite possibility: that the National Police Commissioner may have been intentionally kept uninformed about the investigation before appearing before Parliament.

The allegations form part of Ramsamy’s broader evidence accusing former Idac leadership of disregarding lawful investigative processes during what was internally known as Project Diversion.

Johnson has previously denied acting unlawfully during her own testimony before the commission. The Madlanga commission has not made findings on Ramsamy’s allegations, which are expected to be tested as further witnesses testify.

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