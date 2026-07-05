Podcast collaboration explores South Africa’s economic growth challenges

A new collaboration between Sunday World and Palatable Business was launched on Friday, July 3, with the release of their first podcast featuring Professor Adrian Saville, a strategist, economist and founder of Boundless World. Saville, who also teaches finance and strategy at GIBS, shared insights on South Africa’s economic trajectory, the role of policy and the dynamics between the private and public sectors.

Key takeaways from the discussion

Economic growth targets : Saville noted that while South Africa’s economy has shown growth over the past 18 months, it remains below the level needed to address inequality and poverty. He emphasised that growth should reach around 4.5% to become a lived reality for citizens.

: Saville noted that while South Africa’s economy has shown growth over the past 18 months, it remains below the level needed to address inequality and poverty. He emphasised that growth should reach around 4.5% to become a lived reality for citizens. Currency competitiveness : Research referenced in the discussion challenges the conventional belief that a weaker rand boosts exports. Saville explained why this theory is less relevant in South Africa’s context, highlighting the importance of nuanced policy-making.

: Research referenced in the discussion challenges the conventional belief that a weaker rand boosts exports. Saville explained why this theory is less relevant in South Africa’s context, highlighting the importance of nuanced policy-making. Measuring growth : Quoting Senator Robert F Kennedy, Saville stressed that traditional measures of growth often overlook what truly matters. He explored the difference between “good” and “bad” growth, pointing to inequality’s impact on social stability.

: Quoting Senator Robert F Kennedy, Saville stressed that traditional measures of growth often overlook what truly matters. He explored the difference between “good” and “bad” growth, pointing to inequality’s impact on social stability. Private sector investment : Research conducted with Robert Matsila of the Industrial Development Corporation revealed that beyond interest rates and inflation, other factors drive private sector investment. Identifying and fixing these drivers is crucial for sustainable growth.

: Research conducted with Robert Matsila of the Industrial Development Corporation revealed that beyond interest rates and inflation, other factors drive private sector investment. Identifying and fixing these drivers is crucial for sustainable growth. Job creation : Saville argued that jobs are not directly “created” but rather emerge as a byproduct of growth. If the right conditions are in place, employment opportunities will naturally follow.

: Saville argued that jobs are not directly “created” but rather emerge as a byproduct of growth. If the right conditions are in place, employment opportunities will naturally follow. Tyme Bank case study : Although not directly involved with Tyme Bank, Saville co-authored a book with Bruce Whitfield exploring the bank’s cultural transformation, business structure and success story.

: Although not directly involved with Tyme Bank, Saville co-authored a book with Bruce Whitfield exploring the bank’s cultural transformation, business structure and success story. Boundless World philosophy : His organisation focuses on three guiding questions for businesses: where to go, how to go and why to go — helping leaders decide whether to pursue growth or consider closing operations.

More topics including immigration versus migration are discussed in a palatable manner which we hope brings inspiration and actionable insights.

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