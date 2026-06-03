Police colonel Gavin Jacob denies involvement in R200m missing cocaine consignment

The head of the Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit, Col Gavin Jacob, has denied any involvement in the disappearance of a 541kg cocaine consignment worth an estimated R200-million that was stolen during a break-in at the Port Shepstone Hawks offices.

Jacob told the Madlanga commission on Wednesday that he had acted in accordance with instructions and available procedures throughout the operation.

Jacob, who is attached to the Hawks, testified about the handling of the cocaine shipment that was discovered in a container at Durban Harbour in June 2021.

He informed the inquiry that before the Isipingo drug bust, he had never dealt with a cocaine seizure of that scale.

Jacob said he first became aware of the consignment after receiving information from Col Jabulani Duma on June 22 2021.

Management of the scene

Addressing concerns about the management of the scene at the CHC depot, Jacob defended the decision not to secure the area.

“The scene at the CHC depot was not cordoned off because, in my view, it did not constitute a crime scene that required such measures.

“Had the depot been regarded as a crime scene warranting a cordon, I would have ensured that it was secured accordingly,” he added.

‘Cocaine was never physically weighed’

The commission also heard that the cocaine was never physically weighed.

“The 27 bricks of cocaine seized during the operation were never physically weighed.”

Jacob explained that the estimated weight of 541kg (worth R200-million) was based on the experience of officers on the scene rather than an actual measurement.

Regarding the storage of the drugs, Jacob testified that he sought assistance from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

“I contacted the Forensic Science Laboratory to request that analysts attend the scene.

“I also enquired whether the laboratory had sufficient storage capacity to accommodate the 541kg cocaine consignment.”

Storage facility challenge

According to Jacob, the laboratory advised that it did not have the capacity to store such a large quantity of drugs.

After failing to secure an alternative storage facility, Jacob said he informed his superior, Nyuswa, of the situation.

“After exhausting all available options for the storage of the exhibits, I informed Nyuswa that no suitable facility had been found.”

He testified that the decision on where to keep the drugs was subsequently made by senior management.

“Nyuswa later informed me that an instruction had been issued by Hawks boss major-general Lesetja Senona for the consignment to be stored at the Port Shepstone DPCI offices.”

Jacob said the cocaine was thereafter stored at the Port Shepstone offices in accordance with Senona’s directive.

‘No involvement in the theft’

Responding to allegations linking him to the disappearance of the drugs, Jacob maintained his innocence.

“I had no involvement in the theft of the 541kg cocaine consignment that was stolen during a break-in at the Port Shepstone DPCI offices.”

He told the commission that he underwent a polygraph examination and ultimately passed the test.

However, commission chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga questioned Jacob about evidence heard earlier this week regarding alleged shortcomings in the administration and interpretation of polygraph examinations.

The commission previously heard that one officer was cleared after initially being accused of failing a polygraph test, raising concerns about the reliability of the process.

In response to Madlanga’s questioning, Jacob said that at the time he received his results, he accepted them as confirmation of his innocence.

“At the time I received my results, I felt vindicated.”

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