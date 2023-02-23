Police officers remanded in custody for soliciting R15 000 bribe

Police officials, Takalani Carlos Mokwena and Masiakwala Masilo David, were denied bail when they appeared at the Tiyani magistrate’s court in Limpopo this week.

The duo was remanded in custody and the matter was adjourned to March 24 for further investigation. The suspects, who are attached to the Sekgosese police station, are facing charges of corruption.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, said the duo allegedly demanded a bribe of R15 000 from a complainant under the pretense that the complainant’s girlfriend had opened a case against him.

“The complainant gave them R10 000 and the suspects demanded the outstanding amount of R5 000. The complainant then reported the matter to the police and the suspects were arrested in possession of R1 000 after a trap was set up,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author