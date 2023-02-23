Police probe suspected assassination of KwaZulu-Natal taxi boss

The police in KwaZulu-Natal are following leads after a 38-year-old taxi owner was gunned down outside the Lotusville Primary School in Verulam on Wednesday.

The man’s Toyota Hilux was found riddled with bullets next to the entrance of the school on Trevennen Road, according to a police report. The driver sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body and was declared dead on the scene by the paramedics.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said charges of murder and attempted murder have been opened.

“It is alleged that the victim was travelling is his vehicle when unknown suspects opened fire, fatally wounding him. A 10-year-old pupil was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a stray bullet on the arm,” said Ngcobo.

Other pupils also sustained bruises when they ran for cover. About 30 high-calibre rifle and 9mm cartridges were found around the deceased’s vehicle.

