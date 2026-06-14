Political heads called to resolve state vehicle impasse

A standoff between Mangaung Metro Municipality and the provincial Fleet Management Trading Entity (FMTE) is hampering by-law enforcement in the metro after the return of 34 vehicles leased from the transport entity. Twenty-four of 34 vehicles were used as traffic patrol cars, while 10 were for corporate services.

The impasse between the two entities has forced an intervention from senior provincial political principals.

At the centre of the spat is the dispute over unpaid fees owed to FMTE, also known as the “government garage”.

According to the FMTE, Mangaung owes R23-million in unpaid fees, but the metro disputes this, saying the amount is R12-million.

Earlier this month, Mangaung’s head of department for corporate services, Mokete Duma, wrote to FMTE’s acting CEO, Themba Tyobeka, informing him of the metro’s decision to return the fleet with effect from June 4.

Duma told Sunday World that last week’s correspondence from FMTE warned that if the service level agreement matter was not finalised, the agency would repossess the vehicles.

Duma then responded by telling the FMTE to collect its cars because the metro had already appointed two new service providers.

“After we refused to pay, they took our petrol cards, crippling our operations, since we couldn’t use the cars without fuel,” said Duma.

An insider dismissed suggestions that there could have been a political battle. “Due to the controversy, all three officials (premier, MEC and mayor) intervened in the matter.”

Mangaung spokesperson Nicolette Maysiels admitted that service delivery has been affected following the return of the vehicles but told Sunday World that contingency measures are in place.

The Afrikan Alliance of Social Democracy Service Delivery Monitoring’s Zwelakhe Msabe warned of the adverse financial effect on the city’s revenue collection.