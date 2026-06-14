News

Political heads called to resolve state vehicle impasse

By Bongani Mdakane
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA – MARCH 27: Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae at a meeting between the national and provincial executive council at the University of the Free State on March 27, 2026 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. The visit is aligned with President Ramaphosa’s commitment to encourage closer collaboration with Provinces and Local spheres of government to tackle service delivery challenges. (Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw)

A standoff between Mangaung Metro Municipality and the provincial Fleet Management Trading Entity (FMTE) is hampering by-law enforcement in the metro after the return of 34 vehicles leased from the transport entity. Twenty-four of 34 vehicles were used as traffic patrol cars, while 10 were for corporate services.

The impasse between the two entities has forced an intervention from senior provincial political principals.

At the centre of the spat is the dispute over unpaid fees owed to FMTE, also known as the “government garage”.

According to the FMTE, Mangaung owes R23-million in unpaid fees, but the metro disputes this, saying the amount is R12-million.

Earlier this month, Mangaung’s head of department for corporate services, Mokete Duma, wrote to FMTE’s acting CEO, Themba Tyobeka, informing him of the metro’s decision to return the fleet with effect from June 4.

Duma told Sunday World that last week’s correspondence from FMTE warned that if the service level agreement matter was not finalised, the agency would repossess the vehicles.

Duma then responded by telling the FMTE to collect its cars because the metro had already appointed two new service providers.

“After we refused to pay, they took our petrol cards, crippling our operations, since we couldn’t use the cars without fuel,” said Duma.

An insider dismissed suggestions that there could have been a political battle. “Due to the controversy, all three officials (premier, MEC and mayor) intervened in the matter.”

Mangaung spokesperson Nicolette Maysiels admitted that service delivery has been affected following the return of the vehicles but told Sunday World that contingency measures are in place.

The Afrikan Alliance of Social Democracy Service Delivery Monitoring’s Zwelakhe Msabe warned of the adverse financial effect on the city’s revenue collection.

 

 

 

 

  • A dispute between Mangaung Metro Municipality and the provincial Fleet Management Trading Entity (FMTE) has led to the return of 34 leased vehicles, disrupting by-law enforcement and metro operations.
  • The conflict centers on unpaid fees, with FMTE claiming Mangaung owes R23 million, while the metro disputes the amount, stating it is R12 million.
  • Mangaung decided to return the vehicles effective June 4 after failed negotiations and appointed new service providers, leading FMTE to revoke petrol cards, crippling vehicle use.
  • Senior provincial political leaders, including the premier, MEC, and mayor, have intervened to resolve the issue, dismissing claims of political motives.
  • The return of vehicles has negatively impacted service delivery and revenue collection in Mangaung, though contingency plans are reportedly in place.
Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments