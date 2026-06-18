Politicians hide in mansions as undocumented criminals destroy South Africa, says DA

The DA in Mpumalanga has accused government of allowing undocumented immigrants, drug dealers, kidnappers and human traffickers to “invade” South Africa, warning that public frustration over porous borders is reaching boiling point.

Speaking during Thursday’s budget debate for the Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison in the Mpumalanga Legislature, DA lawmaker Teboho Sekaledi said government was failing to respond to growing concerns over undocumented immigration and organised crime.

“We cannot dare shy away from mentioning that the influx of undocumented immigrants is exacerbating the situation and making our people to revolt,” Sekaledi told the House.

June 30 deadline looms

The DA’s attack comes as the national debate over undocumented immigration intensifies ahead of the June 30 deadline for undocumented foreign nationals, with President Cyril Ramaphosa recently defending government’s handling of migration and border security ahead of the 30 June deadline for undocumented foreign nationals to regularise their status or leave the country.

The DA MPL said South Africans were increasingly angry because government had failed to stop criminal syndicates crossing the country’s borders.

“Has any portion of this budget set aside to deal with the current burning issue in the country: the fight against undocumented immigrants, drug dealers, human traffickers, kidnappers, hijackers and cyber scammers?” he asked.

‘Government out of touch’

Sekaledi said communities felt abandoned while government appeared disconnected from realities on the ground.

“Most politicians here live in gated communities and mansions, with security details and medical aids. They are probably not in touch with the reality of our people on the ground.”

He argued that ordinary citizens were fed up with crime, unemployment, illegal mining and corruption, while undocumented immigrants were often blamed for bringing drugs and illegal firearms into the country.

“Our people are fed up with crime, unemployment, illegal mining, corruption, GBVF and undocumented immigrants who often bring illegal guns and drugs in the country.”

The DA legislator claimed government had become hostile towards citizens who raised concerns about illegal immigration and border security.

“If safety is a shared societal obligation, then why is the South African Government and SAPS threatening South Africans who rose up and pointed out government’s failures on porous borders that bring undocumented immigrants, drug dealers, human traffickers, kidnappers, hijackers and cyber scammers in our country?” he asked.

‘Tourism sector affected’

Sekaledi also linked crime concerns to Mpumalanga’s tourism sector, arguing that tourists were avoiding destinations such as the Kruger National Park, Numbi Gate and the Panorama Route because of violent crime.

“Just last month, two tourists were hijacked and murdered in the KNP. It is not surprising that two undocumented foreign nationals were arrested for this murder,” he said.

The DA further described South Africa as being “under siege” from illegal miners, construction mafias, organised crime syndicates and undocumented immigrants, warning that government could no longer ignore public anger over border security.

“Our country is under siege from ourselves as government, illegal miners, construction mafias and undocumented immigrants,” said Sekaledi.

The party said it would support the department’s budget but urged government to prioritise stronger border control, visible policing and tougher action against organised crime.

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