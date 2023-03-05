Mabuza leaves Union Buildings feeling ‘betrayed’ by Ramaphosa

Outgoing deputy president of the country David Mabuza was dragged kicking and screaming to attend the State of the Nation Address (Sona) in Cape Town in February, Sunday World has heard.

This according to independent sources, after Mabuza refused to grace the event with his presence insisting that he had in fact resigned as the country’s second in command.

However, those in Mabuza’s camp denied knowledge of the claims, saying that he had looked forward to the Sona and he even travelled to Cape Town ahead of the event on February 9.

“It was all sorts of drama when the man had to attend Sona, he did not want to go, insisting he had resigned, as he felt that he was being used by a man who betrayed him.

“DD [Mabuza] was of the view that the president is using him to fight Paul [Mashatile] when he himself has a gripe with CR [President Cyril Ramaphosa], who promised him they would return for a second term as a package but failed to deliver,” said a source with knowledge of the incident.

Shortly after the election of ANC’s new national officials in December 2022, said the source, Mabuza is said to have told Ramaphosa and other high-ranking ANC leaders that he would be packing his bags and leaving the Union Buildings.

His decision, our moles close to the events informed this newspaper, was largely motivated by Mabuza’s feeling that Ramaphosa has betrayed him.

The said betrayal, according to a source, was founded on an apparent pact Ramaphosa reached with Mabuza that they would return as running mates for the second term, an agreement which crumbled when the president was elected with a new deputy Mashatile.

From that point, Mabuza is alleged to have decided that he wanted nothing to do with Ramaphosa, hence his immediate resignation after conference for which he was begged to hold in abeyance.

In June 2022, Mabuza made cryptic comments at the funeral of his aunt in Phola, Mpumalanga, suggesting that his political fate in the ANC was intrinsically tied to that of Ramaphosa.

The statement was seen as mobilisation for his candidacy in the ANC leadership succession race, even though it was couched in the language of the party’s discipline.

But the chips fell differently for him in Nasrec, where he even declined nomination for re-election as ANC deputy president.

But at the conference, Mabuza is said to have been so gatvol that as early as January, he started moving furniture from his Bryanston home to Barberton (Mpumalanga) in preparation to leave Gauteng.

A source said Mabuza’s hope that he was going to return with Ramaphosa as ANC number two was misplaced.

This was because, said the mole, Ramaphosa was not in control of his own destiny going into the conference, as three “factions within a faction” held the cards.

Ramaphosa’s own camp arrived at the conference without an agreement about who would be their deputy president candidate.

One “faction within a faction” comprised the so-called Chris Hani cabal, which pushed for ANC Eastern Cape provincial chairperson Oscar Mabuyane, while another grouping wanted Mashatile.

The other had earlier pushed for Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu, who did not make threshold for ballot.

“DD stood no chance because CR was not in control of this thing. The man had three factions within his faction, all individually running their own show excluding DD.

“It was misplaced of DD not to campaign on the basis that he had a pact with CR, and when he woke up to reality, it was too late.”

