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Powerball results for Friday, June 12 2026

By Sunday World
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Powerball results for Tuesday, June 12 2026 have been revealed.

Powerball results for Friday, June 12 2026

Powerball numbers:

07| 23 | 27 |30| 45  Powerball: 06


Powerball Xtra numbers:

03 | 09 | 32 | 42 | 46 Powerball: 01

 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

  • Powerball winning numbers for Friday, June 12, 2026 are: 07, 23, 27, 30, 45 with Powerball 06.
  • Powerball Xtra numbers are: 03, 09, 32, 42, 46 with Powerball 01.
  • The draw took place on June 12, 2026.
  • Results can be used to check lottery tickets from the specified date.
  • Additional video content is available on the SW YouTube Channel.
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Powerball numbers:

07| 23 | 27 |30| 45  Powerball: 06

Powerball Xtra numbers:

03 | 09 | 32 | 42 | 46 Powerball: 01


 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

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