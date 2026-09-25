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Powerball results for Friday, September 25 2026
Powerball numbers:
05 | 09 | 22 | 34 | 38 Powerball: 03
Powerball Xtra numbers:
06 | 09 | 15 | 24 | 34 Powerball: 04
- The Powerball numbers for Friday, September 25, 2026, were 05, 09, 22, 34, and 38.
- The Powerball number for the same draw was 03.
- The Powerball Xtra numbers drawn were 06, 09, 15, 24, and 34.
- The Powerball Xtra number was 04.
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Powerball numbers:
05 | 09 | 22 | 34 | 38 Powerball: 03
Powerball Xtra numbers:
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06 | 09 | 15 | 24 | 34 Powerball: 04