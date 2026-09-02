President Xi Jinping arrives in Cairo for state visit to Egypt

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Cairo on Tuesday for a state visit to Egypt.

Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, received a warm welcome from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his wife Entissar El-Sisi at the Cairo International Airport. Honor guards lined both sides of the red carpet, while Egyptian youths waved the national flags of China and Egypt to extend a warm welcome to the Chinese president and his wife.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi delivered a written speech conveying sincere greetings and best wishes to the Egyptian government and people.

Friendship built over millennia

China and Egypt are both ancient civilizations, and their traditional friendship has endured for thousands of years and grown stronger with time, he said, adding that over the 70 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two countries have stood together through thick and thin and pursued win-win cooperation, regardless of changes in the international and regional landscape.

Xi said in recent years, he and Sisi have jointly guided the China-Egypt comprehensive strategic partnership toward leapfrog development. The two countries have maintained strong political mutual trust, achieved fruitful results in mutually beneficial cooperation and engaged in close and effective multilateral coordination, making them a model of friendly coexistence and solidarity among developing countries, the Chinese president said.

Xi said that during the visit, he will have an in-depth exchange of views with Sisi on China-Egypt relations, all-round bilateral cooperation and international and regional issues of common concern, as well as jointly chart a blueprint for the development of the China-Egypt comprehensive strategic partnership and write a new chapter in the history of China-Egypt friendship.