President Xi Jinping calls on China, Myanmar to steadily advance key projects

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor is a flagship project of Belt and Road cooperation between the two countries.

Both sides should steadily advance the construction of key projects with safety ensured to help Myanmar develop its economy and improve people’s livelihoods, Xi said when holding talks with visiting President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing in Beijing.

Noting the two peoples enjoy deep “pauk-phaw” friendship, Xi said the friendship between China and Myanmar has stood the test of time.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations 76 years ago, the two countries have supported each other through thick and thin and jointly championed and practiced the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, setting an example of equality and mutually beneficial cooperation between nations, he said.

‘Ties with Myanmar a priority’

Xi stressed that China places ties with Myanmar as a priority in neighborhood diplomacy, and supports the new Myanmar government in coordinating development and security imperatives to find a correct path of development that suits its national conditions and wins popular support.

Xi reaffirmed China’s firm support for Myanmar in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity. He added that China is willing to share its development experience with Myanmar as China embarks on the implementation of its 15th Five-Year Plan, and work together to build a China-Myanmar community with a shared future featuring political mutual trust, mutually beneficial development, coordinated security cooperation and closer people-to-people exchanges.

Calling China Myanmar’s neighbour with the longest shared border and a trustworthy friend and partner, Xi said the two countries should maintain strategic focus and strengthen solidarity and coordination amid a volatile international landscape.

Myanmar’s post-earthquake reconstruction

China is ready to step up support for Myanmar’s post-earthquake reconstruction and implement more “small and beautiful” livelihood projects that deliver tangible benefits to local communities, he said.

The Chinese president called on the two sides to continue to crack down on cross-border crimes, including online gambling, telecom fraud and drug trafficking, to safeguard the interests and security of the two peoples.

Xi also voiced support for efforts by all parties in Myanmar to advance peace and reconciliation through dialogue and consultation, saying lasting stability in northern Myanmar serves the fundamental and long-term interests of the country and its people.

For his part, Min Aung Hlaing said the longstanding “pauk-phaw” friendship between Myanmar and China has been built on mutual assistance, mutual support and adherence to the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence. He said Myanmar highly values China’s longstanding support for the country’s development, stability, peace and reconciliation and will firmly adhere to the one-China principle.

‘Myanmar committed to peace’

The Myanmar leader said his new government is committed to advancing peace and development at home while exploring a political system and development path suited to the country’s conditions.

He expressed hope for enhanced cooperation with China across all areas, including the joint development of the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor and expanded trade and investment.

Min Aung Hlaing also pledged full protection for Chinese enterprises and personnel in Myanmar and vowed to work closely with China to combat telecom fraud and other cross-border crimes and maintain security and stability along the border.

He voiced Myanmar’s support for the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, Global Civilization Initiative, Global Governance Initiative and the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity, and expressed willingness to strengthen coordination with China in multilateral affairs.

Following the talks, the two heads of state witnessed the signing of a number of cooperation documents covering areas including transportation and people’s livelihoods.

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