Pretoria man gets 30 years for violent robberies of e-hailing drivers

A 39-year-old Eersterust man has been sentenced to 30 years’ direct imprisonment after being found guilty of robbing two e-hailing drivers in separate violent attacks in Pretoria.

The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday sentenced Kamar Davids to 30 years behind bars after convicting him on two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances. The court also declared him unfit to possess a firearm.

2023 incidents

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the first robbery took place on the evening of November 14 2023, when Davids and an accomplice requested an e-hailing service in Eersterust.

When the driver arrived, the pair entered the stationary vehicle, pointed a firearm at him, assaulted him and stole his belongings before fleeing.

Just two days later, the duo struck again.

The court heard that Davids and his accomplice requested another e-hailing service in the same area and launched a violent attack on the driver upon arrival. The victim was struck with a firearm while a knife was held to his throat during the robbery.

While the crime was in progress, police officers conducting patrols in the area approached the vehicle. The suspects fled on foot, but Davids was apprehended and arrested. He has remained behind bars since then after the NPA successfully opposed his bail application.

Davids denies guilt, court not convinced

Throughout the trial, Davids pleaded not guilty and denied any involvement in the robberies.

However, state prosecutor Marsche Louw presented evidence, including testimony from both victims, which convinced the court of Davids’ guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

In mitigation of sentence, Davids’ legal representative asked the court to depart from the prescribed minimum sentence, citing his age and the fact that he has five dependent children.

Louw argued that Davids had shown no remorse for his actions and had violated the victims’ constitutional rights to safety and security.

She further submitted that robberies targeting e-hailing drivers have become increasingly common, making it difficult for drivers to carry out their work safely.

The prosecutor told the court that the victims were fortunate to have escaped with only minor injuries and that society expected courts to send a strong message that violent crimes of this nature would not be tolerated.

No remorse

In handing down sentence, the magistrate agreed with the state’s arguments, finding that Davids had failed to demonstrate any remorse.

The court also highlighted the growing trend of violent attacks against e-hailing drivers and noted that both victims were simply trying to earn an honest living when they were targeted.

The magistrate found that Davids and his accomplice went beyond threats by physically assaulting the victims, thereby infringing on their rights to safety and security.

The court ultimately ruled that there were no substantial and compelling circumstances that justified deviating from the prescribed minimum sentences.

The NPA welcomed the outcome and reiterated its commitment to working with law enforcement agencies to ensure that perpetrators of violent crime are brought to justice and held accountable for their actions.

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