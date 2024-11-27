Prince Kaybee catches smoke for ‘disrespecting’ Skomota

Multi-award-winning DJ Kabelo “Prince Kaybee” Motsamai was called out for disrespecting Limpopo socialite Skomota.

On the weekend, the Club Controller hitmaker reposted Skomota’s video clip and wrote: “Music is the most disrespected art to date.”

His statement angered social media users. They accused him of gatekeeping and disrespecting Skomota.

As such, they demanded a full explanation, but Prince Kaybee was no longer available for explanation.

Fans demanded answers

Nsizwa Mekgwe wrote: “As a parent to a neurodivergent child, I don’t think that’s a fair statement.

“Such milestones which seem to be disrespectful in your universe are and should be celebrated. NOT perfection as defined by neurotypicals. And I know the family is probably just so thankful that he’s been able to survive in a normative world. …In the midst of vile people like yourself; you need to heal brother.”

Phuthi Mathobela said: “What do you mean Kabelo? So you want to say people like Skomota and others are not supposed to express their artistic work. Only people like you must?”

Morwa wrote: “And what’s your point? Maybe I’m getting it wrong. But I think you are just being disrespectful mfana, very. You think you are the one that is granted that talent alone. This is life, focus on your craft and go out look[ing] for gigs. You are being big for nothing.”

Skomota is famous for showing off a stack of cash on a Limpopo Podcast. Also known as Mr All Over, he is famous for his comical behaviour and humour. Real name Thabang Sefala, he became a viral internet sensation and won R3-million from Betway, an online gambling platform. The 25-year-old from Sekhukhune in Limpopo became famous for his unique amapiano dance moves.

Prince Kaybee’s humble beginnings

Prince Kaybee’s humble beginnings are well documented. He is the last born of 36 children.

He dropped out of school because he had impregnated his then girlfriend. The Dj then left his home with the hope of getting opportunities. But when everything failed, he ended up on the streets of Bloemfontein. With no food or shelter over his head. His luck changed when he entered and won an SABC competition for DJs. He has never looked back since.

