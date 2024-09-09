Prominent Limpopo psychologist convicted of fraud

A well-known psychologist in Limpopo has pleaded guilty for fraud and malfeasance.

Penelope Homu, 41, appeared in the Giyani Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Friday, after the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations, the Hawks, effected the arrest.

Homu pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a R120 000 fine or five years in jail wholly suspended for five years.

This was on condition that she does not get convicted of fraud during the suspension. The controversial psychologist was further declared unfit to possess a firearm.

False medical claims

In 2021, Platinum Health Medical Scheme (PHMS) noticed a spike of claims for the period between February 2, 2020, and December 18, 2020.

An internal investigation determined that Homu submitted the claims.

The Hawks provincial spokesperson, Warrant Officer Lethunya Muroa, said during the above-mentioned period, the PHMS received more complaints from its members regarding claims submitted by Homu without their knowledge.

Some members raised concerns that they did not receive any health care services during the period.

“During analysis of the claims, the scheme found more anomalies, such as claims for multiple beneficiaries and multiple referring practices.

“It was further discovered that the accused did not render any services to members or dependents as she claimed based on falsified information.

Members suffered R192k loss

“Forensic investigators revealed that PHMS members suffered a loss of R192 000. The medical aid scheme suffered the amount of over R555 000, which was paid to Homu.

“The case docket of fraud was opened at Ritavi police station and transferred to the Hawks for further handling.”

Muroa said: “Through a healthy working relationship between the Hawks, forensic investigators, and the National Prosecuting Authority, the case was handled properly until the accused pleaded guilty and sentenced according.”

The provincial head of the Hawks, Major-General Gopz Govender, praised members of his team for bringing Homu to justice.

Govender said: “We appreciate the Hawks’ good work.”

