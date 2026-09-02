Python ‘thieves’ land in court over silly advert

Two alleged wildlife traffickers who allegedly tried to turn a protected python into a R5 000 online side hustle were arrested after effectively advertising the evidence on social media.

The advert ultimately led investigators straight to Delareyville in North West, where two suspects were arrested and a live Southern African python recovered from a blue bag.

And when the snake was brought out, the scene became even more peculiar.

A police photograph shows the live python sprawled on the pavement alongside a backpack and a Super Maize Meal bag bearing the cheerful slogan: “Eat the Best.”

Online advert attracts investigators

North West police spokesperson Col Anne Magakoe said the arrests followed an intelligence-led operation targeting the illegal online wildlife trade.

“The operation followed information received about a person who allegedly advertised a live Southern African Python for sale at R5 000 on a private social media platform,” Magakoe said on Wednesday.

Instead of finding a buyer, the alleged seller attracted the attention of wildlife crime investigators.

The information was verified and shared between the Sannieshof Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit, North West Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism and the Wildlife Crime Information Network.

Magakoe said investigators were then able to trace the alleged seller to Delareyville.

“Two suspects were subsequently found in town, and one of them was carrying a blue bag,” she said.

“A search of the bag led to the discovery and recovery of the live Southern African Python.”

The maize meal bag and backpack can be seen alongside the recovered snake in the photograph released by police. However, police did not suggest the python had been kept inside the maize meal bag.

Suspects land in court

The pair were arrested for allegedly possessing a protected wild animal without the required permits and conducting a restricted activity without authorisation.

Magakoe said the alleged offences were in contravention of Section 57(1) of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act of 2004.

A criminal case was subsequently registered at the Delareyville Police Station.

The suspects appeared briefly before the Delareyville Magistrate’s Court on Monday, August 31.

They were released on warning and the matter remains before court.

North West provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Arthur Adams said police would continue working with other law-enforcement agencies and stakeholders to combat wildlife crime.

“Members of the community are encouraged to report suspicious activities involving the illegal possession, transportation or sale of protected wildlife to the police,” Adams said.

The python was recovered alive.

What apparently began as an attempt to find someone willing to pay R5 000 for the snake instead became an online trail leading investigators to the alleged sellers — python, blue bag, backpack and maize meal bag all ending up in the picture.

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