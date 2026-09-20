R3.3m tender rushed through overnight for Mabuza send-off

A R3.3-million tender for marquees, thousands of chairs, toilets, sound equipment and other temporary infrastructure for former deputy president David Mabuza’s state funeral opened and closed overnight as the government raced to prepare for his burial.

Details of the procurement emerged from National Treasury records showing that the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure deviated from normal procurement processes because of the urgency surrounding Mabuza’s funeral.

Mabuza died on July 3 last year and was buried in Mbombela on July 12 after a State Funeral Category 2 was accorded.

Public Works spokesperson Lennox Mabaso told Sunday World that the Presidency formally requested temporary infrastructure on July 6, while installation had to start two days later.

An archived tender notice shows RFQ244A015 was advertised on July 8 and closed the next morning.

Mabaso said Director-General Sifiso Mdakane approved departures from ordinary procurement timelines because the funeral date had been announced and could not be moved to accommodate normal tender processes.

But he stressed that the urgency did not result in the contract simply being handed to a preferred supplier. The tender remained open to the public and was advertised on the department’s website and National Treasury’s eTender portal.

Mabaso said Mpatho Nyoni Event Management and Function Hire emerged as the highest-scoring bidder after submissions were evaluated for compliance, price and preference goals.

The company quoted an amount of R3,342,992.50, while the final amount paid was R3,328,572.50.

However, Public Works did not answer Sunday World’s question about how many other companies submitted bids, who they were and what prices they quoted. The department said only that the tender had been open to the public.

The R3.3-million procurement covered six areas, including Mabuza’s family home, a VIP holding facility, a kitchen extension, ablution facilities, a gravesite and the main ceremonial venue.

Five principal marquees were specified, including a 5,000-person marquee at the ceremonial venue and separate 500-person structures at the family home and gravesite.

The main venue required 5,000 chairs, including 200 leather chairs, 2,800 banquet chairs and 2,000 plastic chairs.

The government also hired 16 air conditioners, six 70-inch screens, sound equipment, generators, a stage, media risers, toilets and floral arrangements for the main venue.

Other areas required additional seating, couches, carpeting, lighting, generators, air conditioners, toilets and sound equipment.

“The scope should therefore not be characterised simply as ‘a tent’,” Mabaso said.

He said the contract did not include Mabuza’s casket, catering, mortuary services or funeral transport.

Treasury records incorrectly identify the contractor as “Mpho Nyoni Event Management and Function Hire”.

Mabaso confirmed the successful bidder was Mpatho Nyoni Event Management and Function Hire, whose procurement records identify Reuben Andries Nyoni as one of its owners and directors.