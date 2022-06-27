Ramaphosa sends condolences to East London families of dead teenagers

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to the families of the 21 children who died at a tavern in Scenery Park, East London at the weekend.

In a statement on Monday, the Presidency said Ramaphosa also expects the law to take its full course.

“This tragedy is made even more grave by its occurrence during Youth Month – a time during which we celebrate young people, and advocate and advance opportunities for improved socio-economic conditions for the youth of our nation,” said Ramaphosa.

The president is currently in Bavaria, Germany to take part in the G7 Leaders’ Summit at the invitation of the host, Chancellor Olaf Scholtz.

Participation in the summit presents an opportunity for the country to highlight the concerns of developing countries and to advocate for the continued global attention for equitable distribution of resources, particularly with regards to the ongoing pandemic, as well as economic recovery measures.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said the police are following leads and added that a national team of top forensic pathologists investigating the deaths of the teenagers.

“It’s a terrible scene to look at. When you are told that there are 13-year-olds and 14-year-olds, and you go there [at the mortuary] and see them,” said Cele during his visit to the scene at the weekend.

