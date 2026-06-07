Ramaphosa to address nation on illegal migration protests

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation on Sunday evening, outlining government’s approach to undocumented migrants and responding to the recent surge in protests across the country.

The Presidency confirmed that the address will take place at 6pm from the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Ramaphosa’s address comes as anti-undocumented migrant organisations like March and March plan to stage a national shutdown on June 30.

In recent weeks, tension has heightened in parts of the country where demonstrations targeting undocumented migrants have intensified.

In a brief advisory issued on Sunday, the Presidency said the address would focus on government’s “management approach to illegal migration and the recent surge in protests against foreign nationals”.

The address will be carried live on www.sundayworld.co.za

Ramaphosa’s address follows a wave of anti-undocumented migrant protests that have spread across Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape, among others.

The unrest has coincided with growing fears among migrant communities, some of whom have sought refuge in shelters or opted to return to their home countries, including Ghana and Mozambique, amid safety concerns.

The protests are being driven by a mix of economic frustrations and long-standing government’s failure to enforce the rule of law in dealing with undocumented migrants.

Demonstrators have called for stricter border controls, increased deportations and tougher action against employers who break the law by hiring undocumented migrants.

South Africa continues to grapple with high unemployment and pressure on public services, factors that analysts say have contributed to rising anger towards undocumented migrants.

The president’s address is expected to set the tone for government’s next steps in managing one of the country’s most politically sensitive and socially complex issues.