Rand Water completes critical maintenance to boost supply reliability

The maintenance work, carried out between May 29 and June 2, focused on key infrastructure at the Zuikerbosch and Palmiet systems. This included essential electrical and mechanical upgrades designed to enhance the resilience of the water supply network.

On the electrical side, teams conducted maintenance on Eskom supply infrastructure, including testing busbar protection systems, repairing vital connections on the 88kV network, and carrying out preventative work on circuit breakers and transformers.

Mechanical upgrades were also implemented across multiple sites, including Vereeniging and Forest Hill. These involved the installation of new pumps and motors, valve replacements, and improvements to reservoir isolation systems.

Preventing major risks

Rand Water said the maintenance programme was critical in mitigating a range of operational risks that could have significantly affected water supply.

Without the upgrades, the system faced potential challenges such as power supply failures linked to faults on the 88kV network, reduced pumping capacity due to inadequate standby systems, and possible infrastructure damage including pipeline bursts and flooding of facilities.

There were also concerns about water quality, as stagnant water in pipelines could create conditions for harmful microorganisms to develop.

By proactively addressing these risks, the utility has strengthened the long-term stability and efficiency of its operations.

Key gains for the system

The successful completion of Phase 1 has delivered several benefits, including improved reliability of Eskom power supply to critical systems, increased availability of pump sets, and enhanced operational resilience.

Among the key upgrades was the installation of two new motors at the Zuikerbosch raw water station, as well as improved connectivity between the Vereeniging (VG) and VVS systems, allowing for greater flexibility in managing water distribution.

Additional enhancements included upgraded reservoir isolation capabilities at Forest Hill, completed cleaning and statutory inspections of key reservoirs, and the integration of solar panels to support energy efficiency initiatives.

System recovery underway

Rand Water confirmed that full pumping capacity has now been restored following the maintenance work, with municipal systems currently in the recovery phase.

The utility said the ongoing programme reflects its continued investment in infrastructure reliability, operational excellence, and the long-term sustainability of water supply to communities.

Further phases of maintenance are expected as part of broader efforts to ensure consistent and secure water provision across the network.

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