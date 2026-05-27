Repatriation flight delayed as Home Affairs finds only 10 of 300 Ghanaians legal

South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs has revealed that only 10 out of approximately 300 Ghanaian nationals who applied for voluntary repatriation were found to be legally residing in the country.

The group was scheduled to depart on a repatriation flight to Accra from OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday morning. However, the flight remained grounded several hours after its planned 4am departure as officials continued processing and verification procedures.

According to the Ghana High Commission, only a few among the repatriates were eventually cleared to board the flight after some applicants were turned away because their documentation was incomplete or non-compliant. Those affected are expected to be accommodated on a second repatriation flight later this week (Sunday).

The repatriation process comes amid growing protests in South Africa against undocumented migrants, with immigration compliance becoming a major point of public debate.

Lack of documentation

Home Affairs’ Immigration and Law Enforcement Head Stephen van Neel said the rest of the Ghanaian nationals did not have documentation.

“Of the three hundred individuals that were on that list, we only found 10 of them being legal in the country, the rest of them are illegal without documents or actually not complying or have overstayed, but there are some sanctions that need to be taken, and the Department of Home Affairs will indeed make sure that those are implemented.”

The Ghanaian nationals arrived at OR Tambo International Airport in the early hours of Wednesday morning and continued undergoing immigration checks and administrative processing throughout the day as authorities worked to finalise all necessary procedures before departure.

Ghana’s ambassador to South Africa, Benjamin Quashie, said the reason the rest of the people will be repatriated later on is because the president said they need to prioritise women, children, the sick and the vulnerable.

“That is the reason we have a high number because the Lindela prison gave us 26 people, instead of the 10 that was previously communicated. The remainder will be kept at the high commission to make sure that they are fine as we prepare for the next round.”

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