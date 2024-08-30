Roads Agency Limpopo CEO placed on suspension

The Roads Agency Limpopo (RAL) has placed its CEO Gabriel Maluleke under precautionary suspension.

This is effective from August 30 while it continues its investigations into the challenges at the organisation. It comes soon after the agency’s board of directors accused the MEC for public works of forcing members of the board to resign prematurely.

The beleaguered board, under the chairmanship of Matome Ralebipi, abdicated from office just a few months after its appointment.

Its term of office, which commenced in February, was supposed to run until 2027.

New acting CEO

The agency on Friday announced Makhitha Chesane as the acting CEO. He is from the agency’s stakeholder management function.

RAL’s senior communications manager, Danny Legodi, said the agency is currently under the management of an accounting authority. That was appointed by the MEC for public works, roads and infrastructure on August 12.

“This measure has been implemented to maintain oversight and address the challenges facing the agency. Mr Moses Tseli serves as the accounting authority. While the process of appointing a new board of directors is underway,” said Legodi.

“Following preliminary assessments of the agency’s challenges, the CEO, Mr Gabriel Maluleke, has been placed on precautionary suspension effective August 30, 2024.

“This suspension is intended to ensure that further investigations are conducted smoothly. Mr Tseli appointed Mr Makhitha Chesane as the acting chief executive officer. Chesane is attached… to the stakeholder management function of the agency,” said Legodi.

Crisis management

Tseli said the agency will strive to satisfy its service providers and members of the public.

“I wish to apologise to all the service providers whose payments were delayed. This while the agency was attending to matters of governance. The operational systems will be back on track. And the agency’s obligation towards its service providers and the public will be honoured in the few days to come,” said Tseli. He was addressing the RAL staff on Friday morning.

Legodi said Tseli assures the people of Limpopo province of his commitment to business continuity at the Roads Agency.

“He is confident that the agency will return to delivering its vital mandate. That of connecting the people and economy of the province, optimally,” said Legodi.

