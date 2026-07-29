SA Army chief visits Moscow, agrees to strengthen military ties

Lieutenant General Lawrence Mbatha, the chief of the South African Army, held talks with Russian counterparts on Tuesday during a visit to Moscow, which his hosts said resulted in an agreement to beef up ties between the two nations’ land forces.
Mbatha, on his second official visit to Russia, was part of a military delegation which Russia’s Defence Ministry said would visit military academies and defence companies after holding talks in the capital.
“The two sides discussed joint projects at the (Russian army’s) General Headquarters aimed at enhancing the combat readiness of both countries’ armies,” the Russian ministry said in a statement.
Strengthening cooperation
“Agreements were reached on further strengthening cooperation between the land forces in various areas.”
South Africa has sought to maintain a non-aligned stance on the conflict in Ukraine, while preserving strong ties with Moscow as a fellow member of the BRICS group of emerging economies.
Mbatha was shown paying his respects at Moscow’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier before holding talks with Russian Colonel General Alexander Matovnikov, deputy commander-in-chief of Russia’s land forces, who thanked South Africa’s political and military leadership for what he called its “firm position” on Russia and shared vision of a multipolar world.
- South African Army Chief Lt. Gen. Lawrence Mbatha visited Moscow and held talks with Russian military officials.
- Discussions focused on joint projects to enhance combat readiness and strengthen cooperation between the two nations' land forces.
- Agreements were reached to further deepen military collaboration in various areas.
- Mbatha's visit included a planned tour of Russian military academies and defense companies.
- South Africa maintains a non-aligned stance on the Ukraine conflict while preserving strong ties with Russia as part of BRICS.
Lieutenant General Lawrence
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"Agreements were reached on further strengthening cooperation between the land forces in various areas."