SA artists deserve respect

We welcome the dissolution of the National Arts Council (NAC). The decision was long overdue.

For far too long, the institution failed the creative sector and the many artists who depend on fair, transparent and efficient support. The NAC became associated with ongoing labour disputes, a months-long employee strike, financial incompetence, governance failures and serious concerns regarding procurement processes.

We salute the arts and culture minister for taking a bold and necessary decision in the interest of accountability and the future of the creative sector.

South African artists and creatives deserve institutions that are ethical, professional and transparent.

This must now mark the beginning of rebuilding and repositioning the sector.

Tsepo Mhlongo, Provincial Leader of Bosa Gauteng