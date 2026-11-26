South Africa’s aviation industry is flying high on both the international and domestic fronts, with three of the country’s major airports earning global recognition while new flight routes open economic opportunities across provincial borders.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) announced on Thursday that OR Tambo International Airport, Cape Town International Airport and King Shaka International Airport had secured places in TIME’s inaugural World’s Best Airports 2027 rankings.

Play advert

READ MORE: Rising passenger, flights traffic volumes drive ACSA’s revenue growth

Advertisement

OR Tambo was ranked fifth among the world’s best large airports and took first place for connections in its category, cementing its standing as a major gateway between Africa and the rest of the world.

ACSA chief executive officer Siphamandla Mthethwa said the recognition presented both an achievement and a challenge for the airport operator.

“We are proud of what has been achieved, while recognising that every ranking brings with it an expectation to do better,” said Mthethwa.

South African airports shine globally

Cape Town International Airport secured second place among the world’s best mid-sized airports, while Durban’s King Shaka International Airport was ranked seventh among small airports.

The rankings, published on November 18, were compiled by TIME in partnership with Statista, drawing on passenger surveys conducted across 16 countries and independent flight-performance data.

The recognition builds on South Africa’s performance at the 2026 Skytrax World Airport Awards, where Cape Town retained its title as Africa’s best airport for the 11th consecutive year.

OR Tambo handled more than 20 million passengers during the 2025/26 financial year, while Cape Town boasts 26 international airlines operating across 31 international routes.

King Shaka is also expanding its international connectivity, including through Ethiopian Airlines’ service to Addis Ababa.

READ MORE: Acsa unveils Siphamandla Mthethwa as new CEO

“Sustaining these standards requires ongoing investment, attention to the passenger experience and a willingness to keep challenging how we operate,” said Mthethwa.

From the Sunshine Coast to the Kruger

The international accolades come just 10 days after Airlink launched the first-ever direct scheduled air service between Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape and Mbombela in Mpumalanga.

ACSA was among the strategic partners involved in developing the route through the Nelson Mandela Bay Airlift Project, an initiative established in 2018 to advance tourism, trade and investment through improved air connectivity.

The service, which commenced on November 16, operates three times a week—on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays using a 44-seater Embraer ERJ140 aircraft.

Passengers travelling from Gqeberha to Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport can now reach their destination in one hour and 40 minutes without having to connect through Johannesburg.

Airlink chief executive officer De Villiers Engelbrecht said the route would benefit both holidaymakers and business travellers.

“For leisure travellers, it will cut travel time significantly, avoiding the need to connect via Johannesburg,” said Engelbrecht.

“It will also support business travel between the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga’s economic and industrial hubs.”

Tourism authorities eye economic windfall

The Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MTPA) believes the new route presents an opportunity to stimulate domestic tourism and increase demand for accommodation, hospitality services and other tourism-related activities.

MTPA acting chief executive officer Pamella Ntuli said the development marked an important milestone in improving accessibility to the province.

“We welcome this positive development by Airlink, which marks an important step towards improving accessibility to Mpumalanga, the Place of the Rising Sun,” said Ntuli.

The agency has encouraged tour operators, travel agencies and tourism businesses to develop attractive packages that will persuade visitors to extend their stays, spend more money locally and support job creation.

With the festive season approaching, the challenge for South Africa’s aviation and tourism industries is to translate international prestige and improved domestic connectivity into lasting economic benefits for businesses and communities.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter or get the news delivered to your phone via our WhatsApp Channel.