Acsa unveils Siphamandla Mthethwa as new CEO

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has appointed Siphamandla Mthethwa as its new chief executive officer effective November 1, following a cabinet decision taken on September 23.

The Acsa board, led by chairperson Irvin Phenyane, announced the appointment on Friday, September 25.

Mthethwa returns to Acsa after an absence of about three years, having previously served as chief financial officer from May 1 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He is a qualified chartered accountant with extensive experience in corporate finance, treasury management, strategic planning and risk management. Before joining Acsa, he served as CFO of Sentech.

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Steering Acsa through COVID-19 crisis

The board said Mthethwa joined Acsa when airports were virtually empty, revenues had collapsed and the aviation sector faced a liquidity crisis. As CFO, he managed the company’s funding and liquidity requirements to protect long-term sustainability during a period that saw Acsa report a R1.5-billion loss before tax in 2022.

His appointment comes at a markedly different moment. Acsa has moved into recovery, recording a net profit of R1.1-billion for the year ended March 31 2025, more than double the R472-million achieved the previous year.

“Mr Mthethwa returns to an organisation he knows well, but at a very different moment in its journey. He helped Acsa navigate some of its darkest financial days when COVID-19 brought aviation almost to a standstill,” Phenyane said.

“His financial acumen, understanding of the banking sector and ability to build strong stakeholder relationships were important during that difficult period. He helped steady the organisation during the storm; he now returns to help us build for the sunshine,” he said.

Board backs growth and infrastructure agenda

The board said Mthethwa’s combination of institutional knowledge, financial expertise, and executive leadership will be critical as Acsa enters its next phase of growth, including the implementation of its significant airport investment program.

The board also thanked Charles Shilowa, who served as acting CEO since July 1 2026 following the conclusion of Mpumi Mpofu’s fixed-term tenure.

“We thank Mr Shilowa for answering the call to lead during this important transition. His professionalism, commitment and steady leadership ensured that Acas continued to deliver while the Board completed this critical process,” Phenyane said.

Acsa, a state-owned company established in 1993, owns and operates nine key airports including OR Tambo, Cape Town and King Shaka international airports.

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