SA vs Mexico: How they compare on culture, economy, lifestyle

A comparative infographic highlighting South Africa and Mexico reveals striking contrasts—and surprising similarities—across population, economy, culture, tourism and lifestyle, offering a snapshot of how the two nations stack up globally.

South Africa and Mexico, two influential emerging economies from different continents, present a fascinating study in contrasts when viewed side-by-side across key indicators such as population, economic output, culture and lifestyle.

With a population of 63 million, South Africa is significantly smaller than Mexico, which is home to around 133 million people. This population gap is reflected in economic scale, with Mexico’s GDP standing at approximately R30 trillion, far ahead of South Africa’s R7.6 trillion economy.