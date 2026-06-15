SACP applauds Comrades stars George Kusche and Gerda Steyn

The South African Communist Party (SACP) has joined the chorus of praise for Comrades Marathon champions George Kusche and Gerda Steyn, saying their achievements demonstrate the power of dedication, resilience and hard work.

In a statement issued on Monday, the party congratulated the two athletes following their standout performances in the 99th edition of the world-renowned ultramarathon.

Fifth Comrades title for Gerda Steyn

Steyn once again stamped her authority on the women’s race, securing a fifth Comrades title and extending her winning streak to four consecutive victories. The South African long-distance star also improved on her previous Up Run best time, underlining her dominance in the event.

Revered as the queen of the road, Gerda Steyn claimed her fifth Comrades Marathon gold and her fourth consecutive win – crossing the finish line in 05:44:53, marking the victory with her trademark radiant smile, beating Zimbabwean Nobukhosi Tshuma, who came in second.

Kusche sets new course record

Kusche, meanwhile, produced one of the performances of the day by winning the men’s race in his debut Up Run and setting a new course record in the process. His victory saw him eclipse a mark that had stood for nearly two decades.

The SACP said the accomplishments of both athletes should serve as motivation for young South Africans striving to achieve success through discipline and perseverance.

The party also acknowledged other standout performers, including Irvette van Zyl, who finished third in the women’s race, and Mbuti Mollo, who claimed third place in the men’s event.

Veteran athlete Mosehla recognised

Special recognition was reserved for 84-year-old Limpopo runner Johannes Mosehla, who completed the race within the official cut-off time. The veteran athlete continues to inspire runners across generations and remains the oldest person to have completed the Comrades Marathon.

Using the occasion to highlight the broader value of sport, the SACP called on government to strengthen investment in sporting development programmes, particularly in rural communities and townships.

The party said expanding opportunities for young athletes would not only improve sporting outcomes but also contribute to social development, healthier communities and greater opportunities for South Africa’s youth.

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