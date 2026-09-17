SAMRO breaks silence on Owen Ndlovu’s death

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) has expressed shock over the death of its long-standing member Owen Ndlovu, as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding his passing.
In a statement, SAMRO extended its condolences to Ndlovu’s family, friends and loved ones, describing his death as tragic and untimely.
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Ndlovu had a long-standing relationship with SAMRO and was also associated with the broader music industry.
The organisation said it condemned violence and criminality in all forms and expressed confidence that the South African Police Service and other relevant authorities would investigate the circumstances surrounding Ndlovu’s death.
“SAMRO condemns violence and criminality in all its forms,” the organisation said.
It added that it trusted those responsible would ultimately be brought to justice.
No comment on legal proceedings
SAMRO’s statement also acknowledged that the organisation and Ndlovu had previously been involved in disputes and legal proceedings.
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The organisation, however, said it would not comment on those matters at this stage out of respect for Ndlovu’s family.
“It is a matter of public record that SAMRO and Mr Ndlovu were involved in disputes and legal proceedings. Out of respect for Mr Ndlovu’s family, SAMRO will not comment on those matters at this time,” it said.
SAMRO said it would also refrain from any further comment while the investigation was under way, to allow authorities to establish the facts independently. The organisation called for the investigative process to run its course without interference.
Ndlovu’s death comes amid ongoing scrutiny of the circumstances surrounding his passing, with authorities expected to establish what led to his death.
SAMRO concluded its statement by wishing Ndlovu’s family and loved ones strength as they deal with his passing.
- The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) expressed shock over the death of long-standing member Owen Ndlovu and extended condolences to his family and loved ones.
- SAMRO condemned violence and criminality in all forms and expressed confidence that authorities would investigate and bring those responsible to justice.
- The organisation acknowledged prior disputes and legal proceedings involving Ndlovu but declined to comment out of respect for his family.
- SAMRO will refrain from further comment while investigations into Ndlovu’s death are ongoing to allow authorities to establish the facts independently.
- Ndlovu’s death is under investigation, and SAMRO called for the process to run without interference, wishing strength to his family.
In a statement, SAMRO extended its condolences to
READ: Owen
“SAMRO condemns violence and criminality in all its forms,” the organisation said.
It added that it trusted those responsible would ultimately be brought to justice.
SAMRO’s statement also acknowledged that the organisation and
READ: Court dismisses Samro CEO's harassment case against activist Owen
“It is a matter of public record that SAMRO and Mr
SAMRO said it would also refrain from any further comment while the investigation was under way, to allow authorities to establish the facts independently.
SAMRO concluded its statement by wishing