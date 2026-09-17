SAMRO breaks silence on Owen Ndlovu’s death

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) has expressed shock over the death of its long-standing member Owen Ndlovu, as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding his passing.

In a statement, SAMRO extended its condolences to Ndlovu’s family, friends and loved ones, describing his death as tragic and untimely.

READ: Owen Ndlovu’s murder ‘devastating for me and the kids’, says wife

Ndlovu had a long-standing relationship with SAMRO and was also associated with the broader music industry.

The organisation said it condemned violence and criminality in all forms and expressed confidence that the South African Police Service and other relevant authorities would investigate the circumstances surrounding Ndlovu’s death.

“SAMRO condemns violence and criminality in all its forms,” the organisation said.

It added that it trusted those responsible would ultimately be brought to justice.

No comment on legal proceedings

SAMRO’s statement also acknowledged that the organisation and Ndlovu had previously been involved in disputes and legal proceedings.

READ: Court dismisses Samro CEO’s harassment case against activist Owen Ndlovu

The organisation, however, said it would not comment on those matters at this stage out of respect for Ndlovu’s family.

“It is a matter of public record that SAMRO and Mr Ndlovu were involved in disputes and legal proceedings. Out of respect for Mr Ndlovu’s family, SAMRO will not comment on those matters at this time,” it said.

SAMRO said it would also refrain from any further comment while the investigation was under way, to allow authorities to establish the facts independently. The organisation called for the investigative process to run its course without interference.

Ndlovu’s death comes amid ongoing scrutiny of the circumstances surrounding his passing, with authorities expected to establish what led to his death.

SAMRO concluded its statement by wishing Ndlovu’s family and loved ones strength as they deal with his passing.

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