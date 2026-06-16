Santaco distances itself from June 30 illegal immigration shutdown

The South African National Taxi Association (Santaco) has distanced itself from public transport shutdown in a planned national protest against illegal immigration.

March and March will be leading a national shutdown on June 30 demanding that undocumented foreign nationals leave South Africa. As the date gets nearer, President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasised that only authorised officials can enforce immigration laws.

Rebecca Phala, Santaco spokesperson, said distracting public transport operations would affect overall travelling, highlighting that millions of commuters depend on taxi services across the country.

‘Action should be lawful and peaceful’

She said while concerns behind illegal immigration persists, enforcement should be pursued through the correct channels and should be lawful and peaceful.

“As a law-abiding organisation representing one of the country’s largest public transport sectors, Santaco supports the principle that all migration into South Africa should take place through lawful channels and in accordance with the country’s immigration laws and regulations.

“Effective border management, proper documentation, and compliance with legal processes are essential to maintaining public confidence in the migration system and safeguarding the interests of all who live and work within the Republic,” said Phala.

‘Transport a crucial service’

She said disrupting the taxi industry would have an impact on the economy, noting that that the transport sector is the main connector of people to their various destination including school, work, healthcare facilities and to businesses.

She said the industry is also important for cross-border travel and transportation of goods and services to neighboring countries.

‘Shutdown will create instability’

She said the shutdown would create instability, therefore affecting other sectors including trade, tourism and regional integration. Phala said this would ultimately affect small businesses and communities.

“Santaco, therefore, urges all stakehoders to ensure that any demonstrations, campaigns, or advocacy efforts remain firmly within the confines of law and are conducted in a manner that respects the rights, safety, and dignity of all people.

“South Africa’s challenges can only be addressed sustainably through lawful engagement, effective governance, constructive dialogue, and the consistent enforcement of existing legislation,” said Phala.

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