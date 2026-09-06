SAPS Commemoration Day: Fallen officers honoured with a final salute

The South African Police Service (SAPS) held its Annual Commemoration Day at the Union Buildings in Pretoria today, paying tribute to 12 officers who lost their lives in the line of duty during the past year.

Ceremony at the SAPS Memorial

Families of the fallen officers walked the steps to the SAPS Memorial Wall, laying flowers at the foot of the monument where the names of the 12 members are now permanently inscribed. The wall stands as a lasting tribute to their courage and dedication, ensuring their legacy endures for generations.

A solemn flypast formation symbolised unity, discipline, and the unwavering commitment of SAPS to serve and protect. The aerial salute honoured those on duty and those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Leaders pay their respects

President Cyril Ramaphosa joined grieving families in laying a wreath at the memorial wall. He was accompanied by Acting Minister of Police Professor Firoz Cachalia and Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, who also participated in the wreath-laying ceremony.

Watch: https://x.com/SAPoliceService/status/2096522181526122558/video/1

In his welcoming address, Cachalia reminded the nation of the sacrifices made: “Today, we remember the men and women who left their homes to serve their country and who, during the past financial year, did not return. We remember their lives. We remember the families who loved them and who continue to live with their absence.”

Lieutenant General Dimpane addressed the media before the proceedings, emphasising that the Final Salute is a symbol of gratitude from the nation for the officers’ service until their last breath.

Major General Nonkululeko Phokane, the head of corporate communication and liaison, highlighted the significance of the day in the SAPS calendar: “National Commemoration Day holds deep meaning. It is a solemn occasion to remember our heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice. Families, colleagues, and leaders gather to honour their courage.”

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